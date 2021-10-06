DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A jury found a Lithonia woman guilty Wednesday in the death of her husband.
48-year-old Aimee Heyward faced a slew of charges in connection with the shooting death of her husband, 49-year-old Bruce Heyward.
On Feb. 25, 2019, police responded to the couple’s home on Edenberry Way in Lithonia after reports of a shooting in the area.
Police found Heyward’s husband suffering from a gunshot wound in the front entryway of the home. As Bruce struggled to talk to police, he told them that he had been shot by his wife. Heyward was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
According to investigators, police were called to the couple’s home due to a domestic dispute prior to the deadly shooting. Police reported that neither one of them was willing to leave the home for the evening, so they separated them into different bedrooms.
However, in the middle of the night Bruce called 911 and told dispatchers that Aimee forced her way into his room and held a gun to his head. While he was on the phone, Aimee fired a shot, striking him in the chest, according to the police report.
The couple’s 16-year-old daughter heard the gunfire and rushed downstairs to her father’s aid.
In a matter of minutes, Aimee left her home and was seen walking in the neighborhood with a backpack containing a spent 9mm shell casing. During the search, K9 officers found what would later be identified as the murder weapon in a storm drain not far away.
Heyward now faces a slew of charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Authorities say Heyward will be sentenced at a later date before DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie, who presided over the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.