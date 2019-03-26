ATLANTA (CBS46) A state judge has determined time behind bars and a hefty fine of more than $200,000 is a suitable punishment for a woman responsible for stealing funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Between 2012 and 2015 Janice Cooks obtained nearly a million dollars through three HUD grand funds intended to provide housing for disabled women and their children.
Cooks was awarded the grants to handle housing costs for the Quilt SOLE program. U.S. Attorney Byung Pak says she, "intentionally mismanaged the money, spent if on personal and business expenses not covered by the grant, and ultimately caused the intended recipients to lose their homes."
To make matters worse, Cooks requested $125,000 in HUD funds for Quilt SOLE to rent 14 apartments in 2012. Instead of using the funds for the approved budget that was submitted to HUD, Cooks pocketed more than $59,000. Cooks' scheme caught up to her in 2015 when each of the families that were approved to receive assistance from Quilt SOLE were evicted from Ashley Cascade Apartments.
For her crimes, Cooks was sentenced to four months in prison, eight months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. She is also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and restitution of $198,907 to HUD along with $35,812.51 to Ashley Cascade Apartments.
