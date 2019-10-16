TELFAIR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A video of a little boy in Telfair, just southeast of Macon, has gone viral after his mother wished him happy birthday on social media.
The 4-year-old’s mother, Tabithia Wilcox, shared a video of her son playing the drums at a football game at Telfair County Middle School. He was immediately invited to play alongside the school’s drumline.
The adorable performance has reached over 4.3 million views on social media since Tabithia posted it.
Happy 4th birthday, little drummer boy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.