BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third-grader and kindergartner at a local school purchased more than $200 worth of school supplies and backpacks for children who might not have any for their new school year.
“The pastor was preaching on giving and generosity, and we thought that maybe we could do something,” said eight-year-old Arlington Blanton.
Arlington and her five-year-old sister, Ansley, said they got the idea in church.
“I asked my mom if we could do a lemonade stand, so we did that, then we did chores around the house, so we could earn money to buy backpacks,” Arlington added.
They were heading back to school and wondered if other children would have everything they needed to succeed.
“The next day I said, you know what, I don’t think $80 is enough, we need to make some more, so we went back out the next day and did it again,” Arlington said.
The girls set up a lemonade stand in the neighborhood and asked people to donate what they could. They raised almost $200 and off they went to buy all the supplies.
“We’ve taught our children to be aware of the needs of others and to give,” said their mom, Alison Blanton.
Even people from outside the neighborhood heard about it and came to support their cause.
“I think that’s infectious,” added their dad, David.
Their parents said they are so proud of them and hope they will remember this first day of school forever.
“She’ll be able to say, not only did I have a good day, but I made a good day for others, because these supplies will go to children who need them,” David said.
Bartow Schools Superintendent thought Emerson Elementary School would benefit from having extra supplies.
“We’ve never had donations that were made from students, so we were overwhelmed by the generosity,” said Tracy Mulkey, the Principal of Emerson Elementary School.
Mulkey said they’ll now have extra supplies for students in need throughout the year.
“We just hope that the story from these girls will inspire other students to find ways they can reach out, and serve, and give back to the community,” said Mulkey.
“I just love doing things for other kids,” added Arlington, “I’m just glad we can help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.