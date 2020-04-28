ATLANTA (CBS46) The Little Women family is mourning the death of Ashley "Minnie" Ross following a tragic hit-and-run car accident.
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," her management — who announced the sad news on the late reality star's Instagram account — confirmed to PEOPLE.
According to Ross' personal publicist Liz Dixson, the TV star was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
