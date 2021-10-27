ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field again Wednesday night for game 2 of the World series. 

Atlanta Braves won game 1 on Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will be looking to even the series.

11:06 P.M.

Another scoreless inning for the Braves bats, as they have only racked up seven total hits through eight innings. They trail the Astros 7-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth.

10:40 P.M.

Jose Altuve takes Drew Smyly deep and out to left field, extending the Astros lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

10:36 P.M.

The Braves just can't string together hits tonight and that means the runs are at minimum. Rosario and Freeman retired to end any Braves rally in the 7th. Astros in control up 6-2. Time to stretch.

10:13 P.M.

The defensive woes continue for the Atlanta Braves as a great chance for an inning-ending double play turned into nobody out and a run in for the Astros. Ozzie Albies tried to make a quick turn at second, but never secured the throw from Dansby Swanson allowing Yordan Alvarez to score.

World Series Baseball

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker is safe at second on a fielding error by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

10:06 P.M.

It was a roller coaster of a night for Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, as he gave up five runs in the first two innings, before settling in and retiring 10 straight batters. Fried came out to start the sixth inning, but gave up a walk and base hit before getting the hook. Dylan Lee takes over on the mound for Atlanta.

10:00 P.M.

The Braves threaten in the top of the sixth inning, but can't push any runs across. They still trail 5-2.

9:38 P.M.

And the Braves have life! After Travis d'Arnaud's second hit of the night, Freddie Freeman slapped a pitch to left, scoring d'Arnaud from third, and closing the gap to 5-2. 

9:20 P.M.

Another quick inning for the Braves bats as Jose Urquidi now has six strikeouts and the Braves can't get anything going. Score remains 5-1.

9:14 P.M.

Finally, a clean inning for Max Fried, as he goes 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third to slow the Astros momentum. Lead remains 5-1 heading to the fourth inning.

9:05 P.M. 

The Braves go down quickly and quietly in the top of the third. 5-1 Astros.

8:58 P.M.

The hits just keep on coming for the Astros. Michael Brantley pulls a Max Fried pitch into right field scoring Maldonado, and Houston takes a 5-1 lead going into the third inning.

8:51 P.M.

A fourth straight Astros hit proved to be costly for the Braves. Martin Maldonado hit a soft ground ball through the let side of the infield scoring Kyle Tucker. Eddie Rosario then made an errant throw to third allowing Siri to score.

8:49 P.M.

And just like that, the Astros retake the lead in the bottom of the second inning. An infield single by Jose Siri capped of back-to-back-to-back base hits by the Astros. Houston now up 2-1.

8:38 P.M.

Travis d'Arnaud with a BLAST to left and just like that the Braves have tied this one up at 1! d'Arnaud was down 0-2 in the count before battling back to 3-2, followed by the home run.

8:30 P.M.

The Astros strike first as Austin Bregman lines out to center for a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Altuve, who doubled to lead off the inning. A lot of hard hit balls by the Astros so far. 1-0 Houston.

8:23 P.M.

It is an absolutely picture perfect night in Houston for Game 2.

World Series Baseball

Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

8:20 P.M.

Despite registering three strikeouts in the inning, it was an effective frame for the Braves, racking up a couple hits and forcing Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy to throw 24 first inning pitches. We head to the bottom of the first at 0-0.

8:09 P.M. 

We are underway in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston!

7:50 P.M.

Veteran pitcher Charlie Morton is out of the World Series after breaking his leg during game 1 of the World Series.

Tonight it is all about young star Max Fried. He will be starting for the Atlanta Braves.

7:30 P.M.

The roof is open for game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

5:30 P.M.

General Manager Alex Anthopolous talks about how the "new guys" like Jorge Soler have had a big impact on the team. Manager Brian Snitker echoed those words during a press conference and A.J. Minter talks about being welcomed to the team. 

New additions to the Atlanta Braves helped propel the team to victory during game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

5 P.M.

Reports are circulating that former President Donald Trump will attend game 4 of the series in Atlanta on Saturday night. 

4:30 P.M.

The starting lineup has been announced for the Atlanta Braves.

Earlier today

CBS46 reporter Emily Gagnon reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan mentioned the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. Ryan said that his boys are fired up about the World Series. 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talked about the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. He said his boys are fired up about the World Series and he hopes they win.

2:40 P.M. 

Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, according to the MLB.

