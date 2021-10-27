ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field again Wednesday night for game 2 of the World series. 

Atlanta Braves won game 1 on Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will be looking to even the series.

9:20 P.M.

Another quick inning for the Braves bats as Jose Urquidi now has six strikeouts and the Braves can't get anything going. Score remains 5-1.

9:14 P.M.

Finally, a clean inning for Max Fried, as he goes 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third to slow the Astros momentum. Lead remains 5-1 heading to the fourth inning.

9:05 P.M. 

The Braves go down quickly and quietly in the top of the third. 5-1 Astros.

8:58 P.M.

The hits just keep on coming for the Astros. Michael Brantley pulls a Max Fried pitch into right field scoring Maldonado, and Houston takes a 5-1 lead going into the third inning.

8:51 P.M.

A fourth straight Astros hit proved to be costly for the Braves. Martin Maldonado hit a soft ground ball through the let side of the infield scoring Kyle Tucker. Eddie Rosario then made an errant throw to third allowing Siri to score.

8:49 P.M.

And just like that, the Astros retake the lead in the bottom of the second inning. An infield single by Jose Siri capped of back-to-back-to-back base hits by the Astros. Houston now up 2-1.

8:38 P.M.

Travis d'Arnaud with a BLAST to left and just like that the Braves have tied this one up at 1! d'Arnaud was down 0-2 in the count before battling back to 3-2, followed by the home run.

8:30 P.M.

The Astros strike first as Austin Bregman lines out to center for a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Altuve, who doubled to lead off the inning. A lot of hard hit balls by the Astros so far. 1-0 Houston.

8:23 P.M.

It is an absolutely picture perfect night in Houston for Game 2.

World Series Baseball

Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

8:20 P.M.

Despite registering three strikeouts in the inning, it was an effective frame for the Braves, racking up a couple hits and forcing Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy to throw 24 first inning pitches. We head to the bottom of the first at 0-0.

8:09 P.M. 

We are underway in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston!

7:50 P.M.

Veteran pitcher Charlie Morton is out of the World Series after breaking his leg during game 1 of the World Series.

Tonight it is all about young star Max Fried. He will be starting for the Atlanta Braves.

7:30 P.M.

The roof is open for game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

5:30 P.M.

General Manager Alex Anthopolous talks about how the "new guys" like Jorge Soler have had a big impact on the team. Manager Brian Snitker echoed those words during a press conference and A.J. Minter talks about being welcomed to the team. 

New additions to the Atlanta Braves helped propel the team to victory during game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

5 P.M.

Reports are circulating that former President Donald Trump will attend game 4 of the series in Atlanta on Saturday night. 

4:30 P.M.

The starting lineup has been announced for the Atlanta Braves.

Earlier today

CBS46 reporter Emily Gagnon reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan mentioned the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. Ryan said that his boys are fired up about the World Series. 

2:40 P.M. 

Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, according to the MLB.

