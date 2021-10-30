ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field once again for game 4 of the World Series tonight at Truist Park.

9:31 p.m.

We are through 3 1/2 innings with the Astros leading the Braves 2-0 in Game 4 of the World Series.

9:28 p.m.

Whoa. That ball was hammered by Jose Altuve. The Astros second baseman now has 23 career postseason home runs, second all time behind Manny Ramirez.

Jose Altuve has 23 home runs in his postseason career, passing Bernie Williams for 2nd-most all-time.Only Manny Ramírez has more with 29 home runs. pic.twitter.com/d8vVRvQrbZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2021

9:19 p.m.

I mean, if you're gonna go to the ballpark on Halloween weekend, you might as well be a hot dog, right?

9:12 p.m.

What an amazing performance by Kyle Wright. He gets into a bit of a jam in the third, but fights his way out of it with two groundballs to second. That 2 2/3 innings pitched and no earned runs for Wright. Braves bats coming to the plate.

9:01 p.m.

A couple of hard hit balls by Braves batters, but no runs to show for in the bottom of the second. We head to the third, Astros still lead it 1-0.

8:51 p.m.

Braves fans of all ages are out supporting their hometown Braves!

Could these guys be part of the 2040 Braves team?! We think so! #BattleATL #gobraves pic.twitter.com/KzXanOejZc — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 31, 2021

8:49 p.m.

What a play by Austin Riley! The Braves third baseman saves at least one run with a diving stab of a catch along the third baseline! Wright gets the next batter to groundout and the Braves are coming to bat down 1-0 in the bottom of the second.

Now Wright’s in a jam 1st and 2nd 1 out. AUSTIN RILEY!!!! The Hot corner to rob Altuve. That was big. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 31, 2021

8:42 p.m.

Former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke had a pretty easy first inning for the Astros, giving up a hit to Freddie Freeman. Astros lead 1-0 after the first.

Grienke faces 4 Braves no score after 1. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 31, 2021

8:39 p.m.

All eyes on Game 4.

All eyes are locked in to Game 4 at the Battery Atlanta! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/3woeFW6NzO — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 31, 2021

8:39 p.m.

Braves come from far and wide to support their team!

The Adams family traveled all the way from Ohio to support their Braves tonight! ⚾️❤️ #truefans #gobraves pic.twitter.com/dc74JF3ivJ — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 31, 2021

8:30 p.m.

And the Braves get out of a big mess in the first! Kyle Wright comes in and gets two huge outs to keep it a one run game. Heading to the bottom of the first, Astros lead 1-0.

Kyle Wright comes in and limits the damage to 1 run and gets 2 big outs 1-0 @astros @Braves coming up. @cbs46 — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 31, 2021

8:26 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has been sighted at Truist Park.

Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, former Pres…

8:26 p.m.

The Astros get on the board first with an RBI groundout from Carlos Correa. 1-0 Astros with two outs in the first inning.

8:20 p.m.

Well, not quite the start the Braves were hoping for. Dylan Lee loads the bases while only getting one out. A very short start on what is going to be a very interesting night for Braves pitchers.

Dylan Lee can’t get out of the first and Snit isn’t taking any chances replacing his young starter after 1/3 of an inning w bases loaded. Altuve hit and 2 walks. @CBS46Sports @cbs46 Kyle Wright is in. — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 31, 2021

8:11 p.m.

We are officially underway at Truist Park! It's Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves! Enjoy the action!

8:09 p.m.

The Battery is ON FIRE just minutes before first pitch!

8:01 p.m.

History for Braves starter Dylan Lee!

7:54 p.m.

A wonderful tribute coming tonight at Truist Park, as people will pay their respects to Jovita Moore, who lost her life to cancer this past week.

7:48 p.m.

If you missed it, here's a look at the Braves official starting lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

We ready 🧢⚾️ https://t.co/B40MWkhku4 — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) October 30, 2021

7:37 p.m.

Once again, the weather is less than desirable, but that's not keeping fans away from Truist Park. Check it out!

7:36 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be at Game 4 at Truist Park tonight. And it appears he will be joined by Senate candidate, and former Georgia Football great, Herschel Walker.

6:45 p.m.

Houston Astros player Jason Castro will not be playing in tonight's game.

JUST IN: Jason Castro has been removed from the #Astros #WorldSeries roster due to #MLB’s joint #COVID-19 protocols. He's being replaced with Garrett Stubbs.Stubbs may remain on the active roster until Castro is approved to be reinstated.#ForTheH @abc13sports pic.twitter.com/GFWn4dvk4P — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) October 30, 2021

6:15 P.M.

Fans cheering on the Atlanta Braves before game 4.

6 P.M.

There's nothing wrong with playing a little baseball before baseball.

How did @FreddieFreeman5 and Charlie Freeman prepare earlier today for Game 4 of the #WorldSeries? By playing baseball, of course 🥰🎥 freddiefreeman/IG pic.twitter.com/Mnb4x88PSk — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 30, 2021

5 P.M.

People are already pouring into The Battery Atlanta ahead of tonight's game.

We are about three hours out from Game 4 of the #WorldSeries and the Battery is filled with fans braving the cold, wind, and rain! Join us on @cbs46 at 7, 9, and 11 for the latest! #BravesCountry #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/SwYTqRxcUN — Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) October 30, 2021

MORE WORLD SERIES STORIES

4:45 P.M

Initially, fans were told they could watch batting practice, but then it was moved to the indoor cages.

The tarp is off!For fans with tickets to #WorldSeries Game 4, you’re welcome to head into Truist Park to watch @Braves batting practice beginning at 5 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/UfuKVrLlRl — Truist Park (@TruistPark) October 30, 2021

4:01 P.M.

Here is the starting lineup for game 4 of the World Series.

2:12 P.M.