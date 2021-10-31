ATLANTA (CBS46) — Will tonight be the night? The Atlanta Braves can clinch their first World Series title in 26 years with a win in Game 5 over the Houston Astros.
We are following all of the sights and sounds from in and around Truist Park as the Braves attempt to make history. Enjoy!
9:18 p.m.
Yuli Gurriel grounds a ball up the middle for an RBI groundout, tying the game at 4-4. All four earned runs have been charged to Braves starter Tucker Davidson.
The Astros said "Wait a damn minute."pic.twitter.com/1RyNOul3Es— DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 1, 2021
Correa rbi double just like that 4-3 with nobody out in the @astros 3rd followed by a ground scoring the tying run. New ballgame 4-4 with 2 out top 3. @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) November 1, 2021
9:16 p.m.
Carlos Correa drives in Jose Altuve and the Astros have cut the Braves lead to 4-3 in the third inning.
9:10 p.m.
That'll do it for Tucker Davidson. After an error by Dansby Swanson and a walk to Michael Brantley, Davidson exits the game for Jesse Chavez. Two on, nobody out in the top of the third inning.
Top 3 Chavez coming in nobody out @astros on 1st and 2nd tough spot for the @Braves reliever. @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) November 1, 2021
9:06 p.m.
As we head into the top of the third inning, the Braves continue to lead the Astros 4-2.
8:51 p.m.
Martin Maldonado hit a long sacrifice fly to center, scoring the second run of the inning for the Astros. Braves now lead 4-2 in the second.
SacFly @astros have 2 in with 2 out Bregman at 3rd 4-2 now @Braves top 2 Jesse Chavez warming up he’s scheduled in the 3rd it’s 4-2 after 1.5 @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) November 1, 2021
8:49 p.m.
How about this stat, Braves fans?
The Astros are the 1st team ever to allow more than 2 grand slams in a postseason.They've now allowed 4. pic.twitter.com/ySQFNfCnxb— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2021
8:48 p.m.
The Astros respond in the top of the second, as Alex Bregman rips a double into the right center gap. Braves now lead 4-1.
Alex Bregman double with nobody scores 1 @astros at 2nd & 3rd 4-1 @Braves top 2. @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) November 1, 2021
8:44 p.m.
History for Adam Duvall.
Adam Duvall is the 3rd player in World Series history with a 1st-inning grand slam.The Braves are the 1st team to score 4 runs in the 1st inning with a chance to clinch the World Series since the 1961 Yankees. pic.twitter.com/qwAPCwTONb— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2021
8:35 p.m.
GRAND SLAM!!! Adam Duvall goes deep to right center field and the Braves lead 4-0 after the first inning!
ADAM DUVALL GRAND SLAM‼️ #FORTHEA #WORLDSERIES(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/7VRCj1Q1da— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2021
8:23 p.m.
An inning-ending double play gets Tucker Davidson out of the first unscathed and the Braves bats are coming to the plate.
Fans getting the “Cheater, Cheater!” Chant going for Altuve and Correa. Correa hits into an inning ending DP right on cue. Braves coming up in bottom 1 #worldseriesgame5 @cbs46 @CBS46Sports pic.twitter.com/vnuczYB6Wg— fred kalil (@fredkalil) November 1, 2021
8:15 p.m.
We are underway in Game 5! The Braves are nine innings away from a potential World Series title!
7:26 p.m.
Our Ashley Thompson is out at Truist Park as fans make their way into the stadium for Game 5!
7:23 p.m.
Believe it or not, these ticket prices are actually pretty cheap than where we started the day. Here is the 7:24 p.m. look from VividSeats.
7:18 p.m.
Before each game, if there are any unused tickets, the Braves will release them to the general public. There is a huge group of people in line right now hoping to get lucky.
With one hour before the game starts some fans are in line hoping a batch of tickets may get released. @cbs46 #worldseries pic.twitter.com/U02OvDztOQ— Dimitri Lotovski (@DimitriCBS46) October 31, 2021
6:55 p.m.
Braves third base coach Ron Washington and Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies do a little work before Game 5.
These two 😂#BattleATL | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/d24GZid39P— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 31, 2021
6:53 p.m.
Make sure you vote in our poll before Game 5 starts!
POLL: Who will be tonight's Game 5 hero for the Braves? pic.twitter.com/kkd06sT5bP— CBS46 (@cbs46) October 31, 2021
6:48 p.m.
If you've attended a game at Truist Park this season, you've likely been served by one of these people in the picture below. Let's take a second to thank them for all they've done this year!
From the @Braves Guest Services team to all the fans: it’s been our pleasure to welcome you home this season. 💙❤️#ForTheA | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/8QrvCyjlz8— Truist Park (@TruistPark) October 31, 2021
6:11 p.m.
Do you think people are excited for Game 5 of the World Series? We think people are excited for Game 5 of the World Series.
It certainly LOOKS like the World Series pic.twitter.com/D9xk5e2DIM— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 31, 2021
5:59 p.m.
After to rainy, gloomy nights at Truist Park, it will be a perfect night for baseball!
5:52 p.m.
Getting ready for Game 5.
Ready for battle.#BattleATL | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/GGUkFJrmeU— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 31, 2021
5:44 p.m.
Here comes the cavalcade!
The battery is loading 🔌 pic.twitter.com/Q3Tt3zGD5z— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 31, 2021
5:09 p.m.
Finally! Some nice weather!
Truist Park and the battery will be beyond electric in a few hours as the Braves try to take their first World Series title since 1995. It's a great night for baseball and a cool night for the fans. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ZHTdhIXbWG— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) October 31, 2021
5:08 p.m.
Gates are officially open for Game 5!
The gates are open for #WorldSeries Game 5!#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/IlkqRb1zSe— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 31, 2021
5:05 p.m.
It's still three hours until game time, but Braves fans can't wait to get inside Truist Park!
Gates are open at Truist Park. Braves fans are pouring in. Game 5 starts in about 3 hours. @cbs46 #worldseries pic.twitter.com/KEIT5aWyba— Dimitri Lotovski (@DimitriCBS46) October 31, 2021
3:53 p.m.
Take note, Braves fans!
#WorldSeries Game 5 tonight! Important times:⚾️ 4 p.m. - Braves parking lots open⚾️ 5 p.m. - Gates open⚾️ 8:03 p.m. - National Anthem⚾️ 8:07 p.m. - Ceremonial First Pitch⚾️ 8:15 p.m. - Play ball! https://t.co/EKLQAGBj4M— Truist Park (@TruistPark) October 31, 2021
2:58 p.m.
They have arrived!
The boys have arrived. They’re feeling good. #BattleATL | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/py9WzqUUch— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 31, 2021
