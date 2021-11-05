ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fans can be seen gathered for miles across Atlanta and Cobb County as they celebrate the Braves and their World Series win in a championship parade unlike any seen before.
The parade began at noon in downtown Atlanta at Marietta and Peachtree streets near Centennial Park. It then traveled north on Peachtree to 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta, passing the Fox Theatre, Hudson Grille and the Vortex.
The Atlanta Braves made their way to Cobb County, with fans greeting them along their route on Interstate 75. Now, the parade has arrived to The Battery at Truist Park where Ludacris and Big Boi will perform!
READ: Your full on-the-go guide to getting to and attending the Braves parade
Live updates from the CBS46 team
@FreddieFreeman5 thanks the fans for a great @Braves season @cbs46 @CBS46Sports pic.twitter.com/3yVvFVgvCG— fred kalil (@fredkalil) November 5, 2021
“He was my Romeo, I was his Juliet!” BY FAR.. one of the sweetest speeches I’ve ever heard from Hank Aaron’s wife, Billye Aaron. 🥺❤️ #doitfor44 pic.twitter.com/6cfg6sXQls— Iyani Lenice (@iyanilenicetv) November 5, 2021
Braves Country is HERE!#BattleWon | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/dVSpx2UB6K— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 5, 2021
World champs!#BattleWon | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/Yyz6nbRERg— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 5, 2021
We are ready!!! Waiting for the Braves in the Battery! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/HFtnvR2m2Z— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) November 5, 2021
What an experience! Seeing the #AtlantaBraves come through and the #WorldSeries trophy! Amazing energy #Atlanta🎉 @cbs46 #FortheA pic.twitter.com/gLsb4Ev1ll— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 5, 2021
World Series Champs! #Braves pic.twitter.com/ZAzHFZLKzl— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) November 5, 2021
Luna’s a Braves fan too! #BravesCountry #battleatl @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/n0e1B0P3Ai— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 5, 2021
BRAVES FANS LIT IT UP🎉🎉@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vg6af2SIvv— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) November 5, 2021
Current status at the Battery #packed pic.twitter.com/meFudNWufg— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) November 5, 2021
Crowds & lines are forming outside of Truist! The park doesn’t open for some time for the concert and we don’t expect the parade to get on this side in Cobb County until 2p! @cbs46 #ForTheA #WorldSeries #BravesParade pic.twitter.com/muMGd3OWgA— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) November 5, 2021
Excited to bring you complete coverage as #Atlanta celebrates @Braves show us your Braves style. Send us your pics #bravescelebratecbs46 #WorldSeries2021 #CobbCounty #Braves #ThankYou #BattleATL #AtlantaBraves @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hSlchjZqI7— Karyn Greer (@karyngreer) November 5, 2021
Can’t think of a better way to start this glorious day! The @Braves @WaffleHouse across from @TruistPark! Eat your heart out, Dodgers fans! It’s our World Championship victory parade day!! #ForTheA #BattleATL @cbs46 #Atlanta #WorldSeriesChampions pic.twitter.com/Udk4tw9VJx— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) November 5, 2021
#Braves fans getting here early to stake their spots downtown. @CBS46 will have special live coverage of the entire parade starting at 11am. Let's get excited #Atlanta! #BattleATL #BRAVESparade pic.twitter.com/CRoDe84JCj— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 5, 2021
In just a few hours thousands will fill these streets as they cheer on the @Braves 🙌 #ForTheA #WorldSeries #AtlantaBraves https://t.co/hxFpAImlAS— CBS46 (@cbs46) November 5, 2021
The countdown is on! Fans will line the streets of metro ATL to show support for the Braves. If you’re planning to watch the parade in downtown…here’s some info about parking and using public transportation…. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RvyMjgDIJE— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) November 5, 2021
Police are asking for everyone attending the parade to arrive by 11 a.m. Once the parade begins at noon, the area will be closed off to traffic. The celebration is expected to last until at least 6 p.m.
- 12 p.m. Parade begins
- 1:15 p.m. Parade pauses at Peachtree and 10th streets
- 2 p.m. Parade resumes at Cobb and Riverwood parkways
- 3 p.m. Parade ends at Battery Avenue
- 3:30 p.m. Ceremony begins at Truist Park
- 4:30 p.m. Ludacris and Big Boi concert
- 6 p.m. Event concludes
CBS46 will continue to bring you LIVE coverage throughout the parade on air at CBS46, online here, on your CBS46 streaming app, on Facebook and on YouTube.
For more information and answers to your Braves parade questions, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.