ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field once again for game 4 of the World Series tonight at Truist Park. 

7:37 p.m.

Once again, the weather is less than desirable, but that's not keeping fans away from Truist Park. Check it out!

6:45 p.m.

Houston Astros player Jason Castro will not be playing in tonight's game. 

6:15 P.M.

Fans cheering on the Atlanta Braves before game 4.

6 P.M.

There's nothing wrong with playing a little baseball before baseball.

5 P.M.

People are already pouring into The Battery Atlanta ahead of tonight's game. 

4:45 P.M

Initially, fans were told they could watch batting practice, but then it was moved to the indoor cages.

4:01 P.M.

Here is the starting lineup for game 4 of the World Series. 

2:12 P.M.

