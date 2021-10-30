ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field once again for game 4 of the World Series tonight at Truist Park.
7:37 p.m.
Once again, the weather is less than desirable, but that's not keeping fans away from Truist Park. Check it out!
Game 4. Go @Braves! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/whRQwOf2Dm— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) October 30, 2021
6:45 p.m.
Houston Astros player Jason Castro will not be playing in tonight's game.
JUST IN: Jason Castro has been removed from the #Astros #WorldSeries roster due to #MLB’s joint #COVID-19 protocols. He's being replaced with Garrett Stubbs.Stubbs may remain on the active roster until Castro is approved to be reinstated.#ForTheH @abc13sports pic.twitter.com/GFWn4dvk4P— Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) October 30, 2021
6:15 P.M.
Fans cheering on the Atlanta Braves before game 4.
6 P.M.
There's nothing wrong with playing a little baseball before baseball.
How did @FreddieFreeman5 and Charlie Freeman prepare earlier today for Game 4 of the #WorldSeries? By playing baseball, of course 🥰🎥 freddiefreeman/IG pic.twitter.com/Mnb4x88PSk— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 30, 2021
5 P.M.
People are already pouring into The Battery Atlanta ahead of tonight's game.
We are about three hours out from Game 4 of the #WorldSeries and the Battery is filled with fans braving the cold, wind, and rain! Join us on @cbs46 at 7, 9, and 11 for the latest! #BravesCountry #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/SwYTqRxcUN— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) October 30, 2021
4:45 P.M
Initially, fans were told they could watch batting practice, but then it was moved to the indoor cages.
The tarp is off!For fans with tickets to #WorldSeries Game 4, you’re welcome to head into Truist Park to watch @Braves batting practice beginning at 5 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/UfuKVrLlRl— Truist Park (@TruistPark) October 30, 2021
4:01 P.M.
Here is the starting lineup for game 4 of the World Series.
Game 4.Presented by @TruistNews | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/jIkgWecf5M— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 30, 2021
2:12 P.M.
#WorldSeries Game 4 tonight! Important times:⚾️ 4 p.m. - Braves parking lots open⚾️ 5 p.m. - Gates open⚾️ 7:53 p.m. - Ceremonial First Pitch⚾️ 7:55 p.m. - National Anthem⚾️ 8:09 p.m. - Play ball! https://t.co/EKLQAGBj4M— Truist Park (@TruistPark) October 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.