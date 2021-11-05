ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fans can be seen gathered for miles across Atlanta and Cobb County as they celebrate the Braves and their World Series win in a championship parade unlike any seen before.

WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Braves World Series Championship parade

The parade began at noon in downtown Atlanta at Marietta and Peachtree streets near Centennial Park. It then traveled north on Peachtree to 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta, passing the Fox Theatre, Hudson Grille and the Vortex.

Atlanta Braves Fan Photos

1 of 9

CHECK OUT THESE VIEWING SPOTS

The Atlanta Braves made their way to Cobb County, with fans greeting them along their route on Interstate 75. Now, the parade has arrived to The Battery at Truist Park where Ludacris and Big Boi will perform!

READ: Your full on-the-go guide to getting to and attending the Braves parade

Live updates from the CBS46 team

Follow along as we cover the World Series Championship parade from start to finish. https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN
Atlanta Braves honor Billye Aaron, wife of late baseball legend Henry Aaron

Follow along as we cover the World Series Championship parade from start to finish. https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN

Fans catch the Braves as they head to The Battery

1 of 3
Braves fans attend the World Series Parade

Follow along as we cover the World Series Championship parade from start to finish. https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN

Follow along as we cover the World Series Championship parade from start to finish. https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN

It's Braves Day at East Hall Middle School

1 of 5

Follow along as we cover the World Series Championship parade from start to finish. https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN

PHOTOS: CBS46 is LIVE at the parade with excited fans

1 of 6

Follow along as we cover the World Series Championship parade from start to finish. https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN

CBS46 is bringing you LIVE coverage across the Braves World Series celebratory parade route. Follow our LIVE coverage here: https://bit.ly/3bZZFsN

Police are asking for everyone attending the parade to arrive by 11 a.m. Once the parade begins at noon, the area will be closed off to traffic. The celebration is expected to last until at least 6 p.m.

  • 12 p.m. Parade begins
  • 1:15 p.m. Parade pauses at Peachtree and 10th streets
  • 2 p.m. Parade resumes at Cobb and Riverwood parkways
  • 3 p.m. Parade ends at Battery Avenue
  • 3:30 p.m. Ceremony begins at Truist Park
  • 4:30 p.m. Ludacris and Big Boi concert
  • 6 p.m. Event concludes

CBS46 will continue to bring you LIVE coverage throughout the parade on air at CBS46, online here, on your CBS46 streaming app, on Facebook and on YouTube.

For more information and answers to your Braves parade questions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.