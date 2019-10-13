11:50 AM: The day has finally arrived! The 2019 Atlanta Pride Parade kicks off in less than an hour. Our news crew is on the CBS46 Live Stage ready to get started! Check out the photo gallery above and be sure to keep up with the latest news and events on our page dedicated to the Atlanta Pride Festival.
12:00 PM: A marriage proposal ahead of the race! We caught the moment the couple embraced. The crowd cheered as horns and sirens sounded in the background. Love is love!
12:20 PM: Parade revelers aren't letting the precipitation get in the way of their pride!
12:30 PM: This pooch is ready for Pride!
12:40 PM: The 2019 Atlanta Pride Parade is underway!
1:20 PM: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins us at the CBS46 Live Stage!
1:32 PM: The Atlanta Hawks got the crowd hype as their float passed the CBS46 Live Stage!
