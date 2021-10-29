ATLANTA (CBS46) — The World Series is back in Atlanta for the first time since 1999.
We want to show you everything going on in and around the ballpark, and you can follow it all in our live blog below.
8:44 p.m.
A quick 1-2-3 inning for Ian Anderson gets the Braves back into the dugout quickly on this soggy night.
8:35 p.m.
We're through one at Truist Park. Walks a problem for both starting pitchers, but no runs allowed to this point. We're headed to the top of the second tied 0-0.
8:20 p.m.
Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson worked around two first inning walks to register a scoreless inning. Braves bats are next!
8:12 P.M.
After rain showers throughout the day, we are officially underway in Atlanta in Game 3 of the World Series!
Not ideal #WorldSeries weather but PLAY BALL ⚾️ #BattleATL #Braves #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/VO3MExl4R4— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 30, 2021
7:18 P.M.
It's official. The first pitch will happen at 8:11 p.m.
Tonight’s #WorldSeries Game 3 will start on-time! 😤First pitch 8:11 p.m. ET. #BattleATL— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021
7:14 P.M.
The tarp is coming off the field and it appears that game 3 of the World Series will start on time.
Tarp coming off for warmups in World Series game 3. @Braves v @astros @TruistPark we’re an hour from 1st pitch. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports pic.twitter.com/4WgUxSz71Q— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 29, 2021
6:55 P.M.
CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil says the weather seems to be improving.
From left field at 6:55. Looks pretty good right now. @Braves v @astros World Series game 3 @TruistPark series tied 1-1. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports pic.twitter.com/z1OzDncrbK— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 29, 2021
6:14 p.m.
Here is the latest forecast for Game 3 of the World Series from meteorologist Rodney Harris.
Chilly with scattered, light rain for Game 3 tonight at Truist Park. Go #Braves! #BattleATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/V4JiPt2vVN— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) October 29, 2021
5:50 p.m.
We just found a standing room only ticket price for under $500 on VividSeats. That is the first time this week we have seen a ticket for Game 3 under $500. Emily Gagnon is inside Truist Park with a live look at ticket prices.
5:48 p.m.
Don't tell the Braves Heavy Hitters that the weather is bad. They put on a show in The Battery earlier this afternoon!
It’s🔥 in The Battery at @TruistPark for game 3 of the #WorldSeries. The @Braves Heavy Hitters put on show. #ForTheA #BattleATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Aukglp68ao— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) October 29, 2021
5:22 p.m.
With how much rain is falling at Truist Park, questions are starting to arise about what would happen if tonight's game had to be cancelled. Sounds like they hope the rain stops!
I asked the #Braves what would happened if tonight’s Game 3 is postponed because of this miserable weather… Here’s the answer as of now — “No word yet on any makeups if we need them.” ⚾️ #BattleATL #Braves #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 29, 2021
5:04 p.m.
The gates are officially open at Truist Park!
Here we go! Gates are opening. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/IXR8MHks27— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) October 29, 2021
5:00 p.m.
If you're were looking to attend Game 3 of the World Series but ticket prices were out of your budget—you might want to look again.
4:54 p.m.
We're starting to see traffic pick up in Cobb County. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to make it to the ballpark tonight.
TRAFFIC: Delays on I-285 west leaving Sandy Springs, headed toward Truist Park/Cobb Co. after crash. Live updates now on @cbs46 | Real-time map >> https://t.co/bV9Fb6xbQR | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/08MFMWGHgr— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) October 29, 2021
4:41 p.m.
It's not pretty right now inside Truist Park, as steady rain continues to fall. The tarp was off for a bit, but it's back on now.
Currently 4:41pm @cbs46 @CBS46Sports pic.twitter.com/EKjX3Pfr5k— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 29, 2021
4:15 p.m.
We know traffic will be a nightmare around Truist Park in Cobb County tonight. Here's a look at the current situation around the stadium.
TRAFFIC: I-75 and I-285 near Truist Park look good as of 4:15 PM. Leave now if you're headed that way. Live updates continue on @cbs46 | #BattleATL | Real-time map >> https://t.co/bV9Fb6xbQR pic.twitter.com/9V3mOh2vGa— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) October 29, 2021
4:05 p.m.
Freddie Freeman will reportedly catch the ceremonial first pitch tonight and there will be a pregame ceremony honoring Hank Aaron.
Freddie Freeman will be catching ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 in Atlanta tonight. Pregame ceremony honoring #HallofFamer Hank Aaron is expected to be very powerful. #WorldSeries— Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) October 29, 2021
4:05 p.m.
The tarp has been removed from the field at Truist Park in anticipation of game 3.
Progress! Go away tarp ⚾️ #WorldSeries #Braves #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/3WBS4jhS7Z— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 29, 2021
There she is!!! The field is revealed for tonight’s Game 3 ⚾️ #WorldSeries #Braves #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/If2sEOZPve— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 29, 2021
3:22 p.m.
Here is the latest look at the forecast for tonight's Braves-Astros World Series Game 3 from CBS46 meteorologist Fred Campagna.
The Battery is already supercharged this afternoon ahead of tonight's @braves World Series game. It'll be a chilly one with passing showers, but enough rain to wash it out is highly unlikely. #cbs46 #BattleATL #ForTheA #AtlantaBraves pic.twitter.com/mx0JGtyzUW— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) October 29, 2021
2:30 p.m.
Here is the official Game 3 lineup for your Atlanta Braves!
Game 3.Presented by @TruistNews | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/5Uwpy0ogmU— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021
2:28 p.m.
The Houston Astros have arrived at Truist Park for Game 3 of the World Series.
#Developing: The team bus for the @astros has just arrived at @TruistPark. Game 3 of the #WorldSeries tonight at 8:00. Go @Braves! #BattleATL #ForTheA @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/8zrE6Cxfyi— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) October 29, 2021
2:20 p.m.
Can't wait to watch our team broadcast from The Battery this evening!
World Series, Atlanta-style. We’re live at The Battery on @cbs46!#BattleATL #Braves @shongables @ValdezCBS46 pic.twitter.com/NWVZJQjvDH— Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) October 29, 2021
2:07 p.m.
You never know who you're going to run into before a World Series game in Atlanta!
Look who I ran into at @TruistPark ahead of game 3 of the #WorldSeries in #Atlanta! My childhood hero @DaleMurphy3. I’ve got a good feeling. Go Braves!! #ForTheA #BattleATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/MQzFQZr1Wy— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) October 29, 2021
2:01 p.m.
Weather is certainly expected to play a major role in tonight's Game 3 between the Braves and Astros. You can get the latest Pinpoint Forecast here: https://www.cbs46.com/weather/
Dark skies over the ballpark right now. Sprinkling on and off ☔️ @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/R3htnz8J5S— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) October 29, 2021
1:57 p.m.
It may still be more than six hours until first pitch, but workers for tonight's game at Truist Park are already getting in position.
Employees who will work at game 3 tonight are lining up to get inside! @cbs46 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/WshNX31kt0— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) October 29, 2021
1:46 p.m.
The law enforcement presence continues to grow in the area surrounding Truist Park.
Law enforcement is spread out throughout the area near Truist Park. #WorldSeries @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/qyPbw7QKKv— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) October 29, 2021
1:41 p.m.
Here's a look at our new set just above all the action at The Battery! Join us at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on CBS46!
We are LIVE starting at 4pm.We’re putting the finishing touches on our @CBS46 studio as I tweet!#WorldSeries team coverage at @TruistPark pic.twitter.com/XiGYSzLLo6— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) October 29, 2021
1:36 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez has preview of our live team coverage at The Battery ahead of tonight's World Series Game 3!
1:28 p.m.
In honor of the Atlanta Braves playing in this year's World Series, here are some things you may not know about the World Series or Atlanta Braves.
1:18 p.m.
I think we now know why the Braves wanted fans to wear red today!
🔴 Tonight's jerseys 🔴#BattleATL | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/HV7fmhZKRc— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021
1:05 p.m.
How cool is this? Good luck Jeannette!
12:59 p.m.
What a lineup! And no, we're not talking about the Braves lineup this time!
Singing the National Anthem for the #WorldSeries at @TruistPark:Game 3: Zac BrownGame 4: @jordanfisherGame 5: @Lauren_Alaina#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/ikxBp5ginf— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021
12:55 p.m.
Security is going to be tight at Truist Park tonight and this weekend. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to and from the ballpark and The Battery.
Security sweep at the Battery. @cbs46 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/hdQ9ab6Buj— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) October 29, 2021
12:40 p.m.
CBS46 meteorologist Fred Campagna is getting in on the Braves excitement!
Red Sox for the @bravesI hope they beat the H out of the Astros this weekend!#Redout #cbs46 #AtlantaBraves pic.twitter.com/PcI9zlxYdn— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) October 29, 2021
12:20 p.m.
OK, we need one of these...
10:22 a.m.
Talk about preparing for a surge in business. Check out these photos from Wake Up Atlanta anchor Rob Hughes at the Truist Park Clubhouse Store!
Look how much SWAG is being unboxed and loaded into the Clubhouse Store. If you need Braves gear this is the place to go (Truist Park). The store opens at Noon, but I’m told a pop up store in The Battery is opening soon. @BravesRetail #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0BRCHH9fcw— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 29, 2021
10:05 a.m.
When a TV station from Houston was trying to do a live shot this morning at Truist Park, they got a bit of an unexpected visitor!
Home field advantage starts with being the most feared mascot in MLB https://t.co/ycAhwHbURV— Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 29, 2021
9:50 a.m.
If you're coming to tonight's game at Truist Park, remember to Wear Red!
‼️‼️‼️ TODAY: WEAR RED ‼️‼️‼️#BattleATL | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/74gaXMxm4h— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021
