ATLANTA (CBS46) — The World Series is back in Atlanta for the first time since 1999.

We want to show you everything going on in and around the ballpark, and you can follow it all in our live blog below.

11:37 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves have defeated the Houston Astros 2-0 in Game 3 of the World Series and take a 2-1 series lead!

11:24 p.m.

Travis d'Arnaud did it again! He hits a bomb to center field for a solo shot and the Braves take a 2-0 lead!

11:17 p.m.

After seven no-hit innings, the Braves finally gave up a hit in the eighth. But that's all they gave up, as Luke Jackson kept the Astros scoreless. It's 1-0 Braves heading to the bottom of the eighth.

11:09 p.m.

The no-hit bid is over, as a bloop into short left field falls between Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson.

10:55 p.m.

No hits through seven innings, as Luke Jackson mows down the Astros hitters in the seventh! The Braves are six outs away from just the second no-hitter in World Series history!

10:47 p.m.

It's a night for the pitchers. Braves held scoreless in the sixth and we go to the seventh with just one total run on the board. Luke Jackson comes into the game for the Braves.

10:35 p.m.

AJ Minter relieves Ian Anderson and gets out of the 6th unscathed. Still no hits on the board for the Astros through six!

10:25 p.m.

Ian Anderson continues his stellar work through five innings. No hits for Astros yet, but the Braves only lead 1-0.

9:47 p.m.

Despite no hits on the board, the Astros are finding a way to get runners on base. But, after getting two men on, Ian Anderson gets out of the jam and keeps the Braves lead at 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

9:33 p.m.

A huge chance to extend an early lead goes by the wayside as Luis Garcia gets out of the jam with just the one run allowed. We head to the fourth inning with the Braves leading Game 3 1-0.

9:21 p.m.

Braves strike first! Austin Riley laces a ball down the left field line scoring Eddie Rosario, who walked to start the inning. Braves take a 1-0 lead.

9:06 p.m.

Ian Anderson is cruising in his home park. Another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third, including a strikeout of Jose Altuve to end the inning. Top of the order coming to the plate in the bottom of the third for the Braves.

8:58 p.m.

Travis d'Arnaud got the Braves bats going with a double off the wall in right center, but he would be stranded as Ian Anderson struck out to end the threat in the 2nd. We're still scoreless in Atlanta.

8:44 p.m.

A quick 1-2-3 inning for Ian Anderson gets the Braves back into the dugout quickly on this soggy night.

8:35 p.m.

We're through one at Truist Park. Walks a problem for both starting pitchers, but no runs allowed to this point. We're headed to the top of the second tied 0-0.

8:20 p.m.

Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson worked around two first inning walks to register a scoreless inning. Braves bats are next!

8:12 P.M.

After rain showers throughout the day, we are officially underway in Atlanta in Game 3 of the World Series!

7:18 P.M.

It's official. The first pitch will happen at 8:11 p.m.

7:14 P.M.

The tarp is coming off the field and it appears that game 3 of the World Series will start on time.

6:55 P.M.

CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil says the weather seems to be improving.

6:14 p.m.

Here is the latest forecast for Game 3 of the World Series from meteorologist Rodney Harris.

5:50 p.m.

We just found a standing room only ticket price for under $500 on VividSeats. That is the first time this week we have seen a ticket for Game 3 under $500. Emily Gagnon is inside Truist Park with a live look at ticket prices.

5:48 p.m.

Don't tell the Braves Heavy Hitters that the weather is bad. They put on a show in The Battery earlier this afternoon!

5:22 p.m.

With how much rain is falling at Truist Park, questions are starting to arise about what would happen if tonight's game had to be cancelled. Sounds like they hope the rain stops!

5:04 p.m.

The gates are officially open at Truist Park!

5:00 p.m.

If you're were looking to attend Game 3 of the World Series but ticket prices were out of your budget—you might want to look again.

4:54 p.m.

We're starting to see traffic pick up in Cobb County. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to make it to the ballpark tonight.

4:41 p.m.

It's not pretty right now inside Truist Park, as steady rain continues to fall. The tarp was off for a bit, but it's back on now.

4:15 p.m.

We know traffic will be a nightmare around Truist Park in Cobb County tonight. Here's a look at the current situation around the stadium.

4:05 p.m.

Freddie Freeman will reportedly catch the ceremonial first pitch tonight and there will be a pregame ceremony honoring Hank Aaron.

4:05 p.m.

The tarp has been removed from the field at Truist Park in anticipation of game 3.

3:22 p.m.

Here is the latest look at the forecast for tonight's Braves-Astros World Series Game 3 from CBS46 meteorologist Fred Campagna.

2:30 p.m.

Here is the official Game 3 lineup for your Atlanta Braves!

2:28 p.m.

The Houston Astros have arrived at Truist Park for Game 3 of the World Series.

2:20 p.m.

Can't wait to watch our team broadcast from The Battery this evening!

2:07 p.m.

You never know who you're going to run into before a World Series game in Atlanta!

2:01 p.m.

Weather is certainly expected to play a major role in tonight's Game 3 between the Braves and Astros. You can get the latest Pinpoint Forecast here: https://www.cbs46.com/weather/

1:57 p.m.

It may still be more than six hours until first pitch, but workers for tonight's game at Truist Park are already getting in position.

1:46 p.m.

The law enforcement presence continues to grow in the area surrounding Truist Park.

1:41 p.m.

Here's a look at our new set just above all the action at The Battery! Join us at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on CBS46!

1:36 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez has preview of our live team coverage at The Battery ahead of tonight's World Series Game 3!

1:28 p.m.

In honor of the Atlanta Braves playing in this year's World Series, here are some things you may not know about the World Series or Atlanta Braves.

1:18 p.m.

I think we now know why the Braves wanted fans to wear red today!

1:05 p.m.

How cool is this? Good luck Jeannette!

12:59 p.m.

What a lineup! And no, we're not talking about the Braves lineup this time!

12:55 p.m.

Security is going to be tight at Truist Park tonight and this weekend. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to and from the ballpark and The Battery.

12:40 p.m.

CBS46 meteorologist Fred Campagna is getting in on the Braves excitement!

12:20 p.m.

OK, we need one of these...

10:22 a.m.

Talk about preparing for a surge in business. Check out these photos from Wake Up Atlanta anchor Rob Hughes at the Truist Park Clubhouse Store!

10:05 a.m.

When a TV station from Houston was trying to do a live shot this morning at Truist Park, they got a bit of an unexpected visitor!

9:50 a.m.

If you're coming to tonight's game at Truist Park, remember to Wear Red!