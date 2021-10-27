ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field again Wednesday night for game 2 of the World series.
Atlanta Braves won game 1 on Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will be looking to even the series.
11:21 P.M.
The Atlanta Braves have lost Game 2 of the World Series to the Houston Astros 7-2. The series is now tied 1-1 and heading back to Atlanta for games 3, 4 and 5. Game 3 at Truist Park is scheduled for this Friday at 8:09 p.m.
11:14 P.M.
A bright spot for the Atlanta Braves tonight might be Kyle Wright. He worked the eighth inning for the Braves and struck out the side on just 12 pitches. However, the Braves still trail by five runs heading into the ninth inning.
11:06 P.M.
Another scoreless inning for the Braves bats, as they have only racked up seven total hits through eight innings. They trail the Astros 7-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth.
10:40 P.M.
Jose Altuve takes Drew Smyly deep and out to left field, extending the Astros lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
José Altuve was built for October.pic.twitter.com/t9aeVzYVoc— DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 28, 2021
10:36 P.M.
The Braves just can't string together hits tonight and that means the runs are at minimum. Rosario and Freeman retired to end any Braves rally in the 7th. Astros in control up 6-2. Time to stretch.
10:13 P.M.
The defensive woes continue for the Atlanta Braves as a great chance for an inning-ending double play turned into nobody out and a run in for the Astros. Ozzie Albies tried to make a quick turn at second, but never secured the throw from Dansby Swanson allowing Yordan Alvarez to score.
SUCH a sloppy game defensively for the Braves. Uncharacteristic for what we’ve seen out of this club. Ozzie drops the ball on a force out at second trying to make the transfer for a DP. Runner ruled safe. And another run scores.— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 28, 2021
10:06 P.M.
It was a roller coaster of a night for Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, as he gave up five runs in the first two innings, before settling in and retiring 10 straight batters. Fried came out to start the sixth inning, but gave up a walk and base hit before getting the hook. Dylan Lee takes over on the mound for Atlanta.
10:00 P.M.
The Braves threaten in the top of the sixth inning, but can't push any runs across. They still trail 5-2.
9:38 P.M.
And the Braves have life! After Travis d'Arnaud's second hit of the night, Freddie Freeman slapped a pitch to left, scoring d'Arnaud from third, and closing the gap to 5-2.
@FreddieFreeman5 gets an rbi single but Fred’s stranded only 1 run in the top 5, now 5-2 bottom 5. #WorldSeries2021 @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 28, 2021
9:20 P.M.
Another quick inning for the Braves bats as Jose Urquidi now has six strikeouts and the Braves can't get anything going. Score remains 5-1.
Soler batting 5th tonight and has struck out twice. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports @Braves trail 5-1 and Jose Urquidy gets 1-2-3 in the 4th. @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 28, 2021
9:14 P.M.
Finally, a clean inning for Max Fried, as he goes 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third to slow the Astros momentum. Lead remains 5-1 heading to the fourth inning.
1-2-3 3rd for Fried it’s 5-1 heading to the 4th. Soler leads off the @braves half of the 4th. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 28, 2021
9:05 P.M.
The Braves go down quickly and quietly in the top of the third. 5-1 Astros.
8:58 P.M.
The hits just keep on coming for the Astros. Michael Brantley pulls a Max Fried pitch into right field scoring Maldonado, and Houston takes a 5-1 lead going into the third inning.
Fried needed to get out of that! Long 1/2 inning. @Braves need baserunners to let Max breathe a little. It’s @astros 5-1 heading to the 3rd. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 28, 2021
8:51 P.M.
A fourth straight Astros hit proved to be costly for the Braves. Martin Maldonado hit a soft ground ball through the let side of the infield scoring Kyle Tucker. Eddie Rosario then made an errant throw to third allowing Siri to score.
Hey, Siri. pic.twitter.com/V7khh3xGsw— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2021
LOT of mistakes by the Braves early in Game 2. Hard to know where to start. Astros up 4-1. Still only one out, and a man on second.— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 28, 2021
8:49 P.M.
And just like that, the Astros retake the lead in the bottom of the second inning. An infield single by Jose Siri capped of back-to-back-to-back base hits by the Astros. Houston now up 2-1.
8:38 P.M.
Travis d'Arnaud with a BLAST to left and just like that the Braves have tied this one up at 1! d'Arnaud was down 0-2 in the count before battling back to 3-2, followed by the home run.
Travis d'Arnaud. GONE 💥(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/Jp6YlVBEQn— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 28, 2021
Travis D’Arnaud BLAST! Solo shot @Braves 1-0 in game 2 @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 28, 2021
8:30 P.M.
The Astros strike first as Austin Bregman lines out to center for a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Altuve, who doubled to lead off the inning. A lot of hard hit balls by the Astros so far. 1-0 Houston.
The Astros strike first in Game 2 🚀(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/7dInEbVNto— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 28, 2021
Sac Fly give @astros 1-0 lead after 1. Altuve double 2 sac flies get him home. @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 28, 2021
8:23 P.M.
It is an absolutely picture perfect night in Houston for Game 2.
8:20 P.M.
Despite registering three strikeouts in the inning, it was an effective frame for the Braves, racking up a couple hits and forcing Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy to throw 24 first inning pitches. We head to the bottom of the first at 0-0.
8:09 P.M.
We are underway in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston!
We are underway in Game 2! #WorldSeries #BattleATL #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/VYze1epo3J— CBS46 (@cbs46) October 28, 2021
7:50 P.M.
Veteran pitcher Charlie Morton is out of the World Series after breaking his leg during game 1 of the World Series.
Tonight it is all about young star Max Fried. He will be starting for the Atlanta Braves.
It’s @MaxFried32 Day 🔥#BattleATL | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/3qxhuZE8Xo— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021
7:30 P.M.
The roof is open for game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The roof is open and the vibes are strong in H Town for Game Two of the #WorldSeries.Tornado warnings in the morning, Baseball weather in the evening. #FortheA #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/qd474WJcSC— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 27, 2021
5:30 P.M.
General Manager Alex Anthopolous talks about how the "new guys" like Jorge Soler have had a big impact on the team. Manager Brian Snitker echoed those words during a press conference and A.J. Minter talks about being welcomed to the team.
5 P.M.
Reports are circulating that former President Donald Trump will attend game 4 of the series in Atlanta on Saturday night.
4:30 P.M.
The starting lineup has been announced for the Atlanta Braves.
Game 2.Presented by @TruistNews | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/S19uNsD8Eu— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021
Earlier today
CBS46 reporter Emily Gagnon reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan mentioned the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. Ryan said that his boys are fired up about the World Series.
2:40 P.M.
Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, according to the MLB.
Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton on the @Braves #WorldSeries roster, it was announced today by @MLB. pic.twitter.com/mKxKrUnE4f— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 27, 2021
