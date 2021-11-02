World Series Baseball

Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves will take on the Houston Astros Tuesday night with a chance at winning their first World Series title in 26 years.

And despite the Atlanta sports curse so many talk about, the Braves actually have a good trend on their side. The last seven World Series champions have won the title away from home. The Braves will look to become the eighth tonight in Houston.

FULL COVERAGE: Braves in the World Series

Stay with this story throughout the day as we update you with all the happenings from in and around Minute Maid Park in Houston, as well as watch parties here in Atlanta.

12:22 p.m.

It looks like the hotel in Houston our team is staying at is a little more concerned about Christmas than they are their hometown Astros!

7 a.m.

Are you hoping to watch Game 6 of the World Series with a bunch of Braves fans? If so, there are great options at Truist Park tonight! Check it out in our story below!

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.