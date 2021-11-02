ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves will take on the Houston Astros Tuesday night with a chance at winning their first World Series title in 26 years.

And despite the Atlanta sports curse so many talk about, the Braves actually have a good trend on their side. The last seven World Series champions have won the title away from home. The Braves will look to become the eighth tonight in Houston.

FULL COVERAGE: Braves in the World Series

Stay with this story throughout the day as we update you with all the happenings from in and around Minute Maid Park in Houston, as well as watch parties here in Atlanta.

12:22 p.m.

It looks like the hotel in Houston our team is staying at is a little more concerned about Christmas than they are their hometown Astros!

7 a.m.

Are you hoping to watch Game 6 of the World Series with a bunch of Braves fans? If so, there are great options at Truist Park tonight! Check it out in our story below!