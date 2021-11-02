ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves will take on the Houston Astros Tuesday night with a chance at winning their first World Series title in 26 years.

And despite the Atlanta sports curse so many talk about, the Braves actually have a good trend on their side. The last seven World Series champions have won the title away from home. The Braves will look to become the eighth tonight in Houston.

11:33 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions!!! They defeat the Houston Astros 7-0.

10:54 p.m.

You think Freddie is enjoying himself tonight?

10:50 p.m.

What a performance by Max Fried.

10:49 P.M.

Tyler Matzek is now pitching for the Atlanta Braves. Max Fried pitched the game of his life tonight before being replaced.

10:41 P.M.

Freddie Freeman hits a home run in the 7th inning. The score is now 7-0 in favor of the Braves.

Truist Park is the place to be tonight! Braves 7-0 as Atlanta fans chant “Freddie!”#WorldSeries @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pn2x2FghG4 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 3, 2021

10:25 P.M.

The fans are going wild at Truist Park and The Battery. We are in the 6th inning and the Atlanta Braves are still in the lead.

Walking through the Battery at the top of the 6th…great time to be in Atlanta!!! #BravesCountry #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/OZzT18JHaF — Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) November 3, 2021

9:52 P.M.

Freddie Freeman hits a double in the 5th inning to increase the lead to 6-0.

Every news station in America has permission to use my video to show what it’s like inside Truist right now! #WorldSeries #Braves #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/xfZT2fAQxS — John Kim (@johnkim) November 3, 2021

9:44 P.M.

The score is now 5-0 after Dansby Swanson hits a 2-run homer.

9:30 p.m.

We're through four innings in Houston and the Braves continue to hold a 3-0 lead in Game 6. Braves bats coming to the plate.

9:04 P.M.

Braves take the lead 3-0 on a Jorge Soler three-run shot!

8:30 p.m.

After a bit of a roller coaster of a first inning, Max Fried struck out two and got out of the inning unscathed. We're tied 0-0 after the first.

8:18 p.m.

A quick first inning for the Braves bats as they go down 1-2-3. Now let's see if Max Fried can get back on track on the mound after a couple of back-to-back rough outings.

8:11 p.m.

We are officially underway in Game 6 of the World Series from Houston!

7:30 p.m.

There may not be a game at Truist Park tonight, but that doesn't mean it's not rockin' and rollin'!

Blooper hyping the crowd at #WorldSeries watch party at Truist Park. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/7J0Qe4Deo5 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 2, 2021

6:13 p.m.

Here's a look at the Braves' newest roster addition, Johan Carmago, who was activated when Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list.

5:54 p.m.

Braves manager Brian Snitker looking on as his team takes batting practice before Game 6 of the World Series.

5:52 p.m.

Professional teams from across Atlanta have been incredibly supportive of the Braves during their World Series run.

5:47 p.m.

Joc Pederson is out throwing the ball around about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch.

5:20 p.m.

The Astros are out taking batting practice ahead of tonight's Game 6.

4:45 p.m.

The Battery is significantly quieter today compared to this time Sunday, but we're guessing that's going to change!

Way less crowded than Sunday… but I’m thinking more folks will come out to the Battery as we get closer to first pitch and once work ends. Where are you watching Game 6? #Bravesin6 #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/uD81X5qA8o — Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) November 2, 2021

4:42 p.m.

The next generation of Braves players are warming up in The Battery!

4:38 p.m.

Our first look inside Minute Maid Park ahead of tonight's Game 6 of the World Series!

The countdown to Game time continues!! pic.twitter.com/9lGacFRmcR — Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) November 2, 2021

3:28 p.m.

Eddie Rosario is back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter for Game 6.

3:10 p.m.

Alex Bregman will continue to hit seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for Game 6.

2:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball plans to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof will once again be open tonight for Game 6 of the #WorldSeries in Houston pic.twitter.com/s6KI3Nukqb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2021

1:42 p.m.

The Gwinnett Stripers, the AAA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are hosting a watch party for Game 6 of the World Series at Coolray Field. Full details below.

12:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6.

12:22 p.m.

It looks like the hotel in Houston our team is staying at is a little more concerned about Christmas than they are their hometown Astros!

7 a.m.

