ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1999!

We have a live blog below of all of the action from in and around Truist Park.

We're talking with ecstatic Braves fans outside Truist Park!

Eddie Rosario has been named the NLCS MVP!

T9: Braves closer Will Smith shut down any thoughts of a Dodgers rally and send the Braves to their first World Series since 1999!

B8: A lead-off double by Jorge Soler allowed the Braves to threaten, but Kenley Jansen struck out Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley to keep the two-run margin in tact. We head to the 9th inning with the Braves leading 4-2.

T8: Tyler Matzek continued his dominance into the 8th, going 1-2-3 and notching his 4th strikeout of the night. The Braves are now just three outs away from a trip to the World Series!

NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts to end the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

B7: Dansby Swanson gets a 2-out single, but the Braves can't capitalize. We head to the 8th inning with Atlanta leading Los Angeles 4-2.

T7: Braves reliever Tyler Matzek came into the game with runners on 2nd and 3rd with no one out and recorded three straight strikeouts to limit the damage and maintain the Braves' 4-2 lead heading to the 7th inning stretch.

T7: After a double by Chris Taylor and a walk to Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock doubled down the left field line to pull the Dodgers within two at 4-2. Braves reliever Luke Jackson did not record an out.

NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock hits an RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

B6: The Braves get back-to-back-to-back walks in the bottom of the 6th inning, but they can't take advantage. We are headed to the top of the 7th inning with the Braves still leading 4-1.

B5: No scoring from either side in the 5th inning. We head to the 6th with the Braves still leading 4-1.

B4: Eddie Rosario laces a ball down the right field line for a 3-run home run home run, his 14th hit of the NLCS! Braves now lead the Dodgers 4-1 heading into the top of the 5th inning.

NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario watches his three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

B4: Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls starting pitcher Ian Anderson for pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza, who rips a broken bat double down the line.

T4: The postseason resurgence for Cody Bellinger continues as he ties the game up for the Dodgers in the top of the 4th inning with a single to left, scoring Trea Turner.

NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his hit for an RBI single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson, lower right, during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

B1: The Braves get on the board first with back-to-back doubles by Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley and the Braves lead the Dodgers 1-0.

NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits an RBI double in the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Pregame: The Battery is ELECTRIC outside of Truist Park tonight! Fans are everywhere, getting ready to cheer their team on to the World Series!

