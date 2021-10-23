ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1999!
We have a live blog below of all of the action from in and around Truist Park.
We're talking with ecstatic Braves fans outside Truist Park!
Eddie Rosario has been named the NLCS MVP!
Your 2021 NLCS MVP: @EddieRosario09!#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/wtAeSyFqLR— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 24, 2021
T9: Braves closer Will Smith shut down any thoughts of a Dodgers rally and send the Braves to their first World Series since 1999!
The Atlanta Braves (+145 ML) are going to the World Series 🥳— br_betting (@br_betting) October 24, 2021
(via @MLB)
pic.twitter.com/S2kjLMrDDB
B8: A lead-off double by Jorge Soler allowed the Braves to threaten, but Kenley Jansen struck out Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley to keep the two-run margin in tact. We head to the 9th inning with the Braves leading 4-2.
T8: Tyler Matzek continued his dominance into the 8th, going 1-2-3 and notching his 4th strikeout of the night. The Braves are now just three outs away from a trip to the World Series!
B7: Dansby Swanson gets a 2-out single, but the Braves can't capitalize. We head to the 8th inning with Atlanta leading Los Angeles 4-2.
T7: Braves reliever Tyler Matzek came into the game with runners on 2nd and 3rd with no one out and recorded three straight strikeouts to limit the damage and maintain the Braves' 4-2 lead heading to the 7th inning stretch.
Tyler Matzek with THREE strikeouts 😳— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2021
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/ZXGc9EBiUZ
T7: After a double by Chris Taylor and a walk to Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock doubled down the left field line to pull the Dodgers within two at 4-2. Braves reliever Luke Jackson did not record an out.
B6: The Braves get back-to-back-to-back walks in the bottom of the 6th inning, but they can't take advantage. We are headed to the top of the 7th inning with the Braves still leading 4-1.
Left field line look pic.twitter.com/914gHgnLY0— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 24, 2021
B5: No scoring from either side in the 5th inning. We head to the 6th with the Braves still leading 4-1.
I wanna see a new generation of @Braves fans celebrate an @NationalLeague pennant and see the #WorldSeries2021 in @TruistPark @CBS46Sports @cbs46 so many were little or not even born in 1999.— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 24, 2021
B4: Eddie Rosario laces a ball down the right field line for a 3-run home run home run, his 14th hit of the NLCS! Braves now lead the Dodgers 4-1 heading into the top of the 5th inning.
“Eddie! Eddie!” Eddie Rosario has to be the MVP if the #Braves win the #NLCS, right? 3 run shot in the bottom of the 4th makes it 4-1 Bravos over the #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/6VcxptapWQ— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 24, 2021
What a series for Eddie Rosario.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 24, 2021
He's now 14 for 24 in this NLCS (.583).
If that HR turns out to be a game-winner, it would break the record for most hits in an LCS that didn't go 7 games.
The old record: 13, by Will Clark in a legendary *5-gamer* in the 1984 NLCS.
B4: Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls starting pitcher Ian Anderson for pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza, who rips a broken bat double down the line.
T4: The postseason resurgence for Cody Bellinger continues as he ties the game up for the Dodgers in the top of the 4th inning with a single to left, scoring Trea Turner.
B1: The Braves get on the board first with back-to-back doubles by Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley and the Braves lead the Dodgers 1-0.
Pregame: The Battery is ELECTRIC outside of Truist Park tonight! Fans are everywhere, getting ready to cheer their team on to the World Series!
We are creeping on thousands of #Braves fans at The Battery tonight! Plus - team coverage from @fredkalil @Emily_Gagnon and @DevlinCBS46 on @cbs46 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Q8ZXASwfZ— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) October 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.