BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Monday as attorneys gear up to present closing arguments. Both the state and defense have rested their case and it will now be up to the jury to decide the verdict, which could come as soon as this week.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
Dunikoski: You expect when you are committing felonies that people are going to fight back. Imagine if armed robbers can come in and go well 'I had to defend myself against the victim of my crime.' Could you imagine if that was the law? But isn’t that what they are saying? pic.twitter.com/ReWs3fQQp8— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Dunikoski (cont'd): How dare Mr. Arbery defend himself against their four felonies. Isn’t that what they’re saying to you?— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Dunikoski: I don’t dispute this was this was the most traumatic day of Travis McMichael’s life but how did Mr. Arbery’s day go? This was the most traumatic day but then he can go write a 3-pg statement starting with on Jan. 1st my gun was stolen then start contextualizing each pt— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
To watch closing arguments in real time, go to our @cbs46 YouTube page. We are live streaming the trial and closing all day. The state is expected to give a 3-hour closing, followed by the three defense attorneys. Stream here: https://t.co/ajmZyK49DI pic.twitter.com/Rv0890VV7U— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: State Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski begins closing arguments saying The McMichael's & Bryan chased Ahmaud Arbery "because he was a Black man running down the streets." She's arguing against the shooting as self-defense and citizen's arrest defense arguments. pic.twitter.com/Xg9QdqXT0p— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Judge denies Kevin Gough's motion to sever his client's case. pic.twitter.com/DHAzoa3KF9— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
This is the scene outside the Glynn County Courthouse minutes before closing arguments begin in the Michael's/Bryan Murder Trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/QCkxIIdlbA— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
