Polling centers are now closed to Georgia voters casting ballots in the General Election.
CBS46 is continuing to provide live extended coverage of election night as votes roll in.
Nationally more than 100 million ballots were cast leading up to November 3rd. In Georgia, the early voting period saw record-breaking voting turnout with more than 3 million ballots cast.
10:12 p.m. Democratic Senate contender Raphael Warnock delivers remarks to his supporters as he and Sen. Loeffler are neck and neck with 28 and 29 percent of votes respectively.
10:09 p.m. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop has won his 15th term in Congress representing central and southwest Georgia by defeating Republican challenger Don Cole.
9:46 p.m. AP projects Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, and Democrat John Hickenlooper wins election to U.S. Senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner. Republican Andrew Clyde won Georgia's District 9 election.
9:30 p.m. AP projects Republican Drew Ferguson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.
9:28 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Colorado (9 electoral votes) with 61.5 percent of votes.
9:19 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jody Hice wins Georgia's 10th District with more than 67 percent of votes. Democratic contender Tabitha Johnson-Greene has 32.5 percent of votes.
9:15 p.m. CBS projects Biden has won Connecticut (7 electoral votes) and Maryland (10 electoral votes).
9:10 p.m. Twenty-eight states have been called, with Trump winning 16 of them and Biden winning 12 of them.
9:02 p.m. AP reports Biden wins: New Mexico, New York. Trump wins: Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana.
8:47 p.m. Incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue has secured 57 percent of votes, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trails behind with 41 percent. A total of 1,248,384 votes have been counted thus far.
8:42 p.m. Suwanee voters have elected Peter “Pete” Charpentier to fill City Council Post 5, which was vacated by Dan Foster this summer for health reasons. This was a special election to fill an unexpired term; Charpentier will take office immediately, with the term expiring December 31, 2021.
8:34 p.m. Trump and Biden have each won nine states.
Trump: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Biden: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington DC.
8:29 p.m. House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell beats Democratic contender Amy McGrath for Kentucky Senate.
8:22 p.m. A New York Times Georgia Exit Poll indicates 13 percent of voters cast their first ballot during the 2020 election cycle, 39 percent consider themselves to be conservative, 36 percent identify as Republican and 35 percent as Democrat. Approximately 35 percent of the 4,230 voters that were polled are white and non-college educated and have a total family income of $50,000 - $99,999.
8:17 p.m. Biden has secured 88 electoral college votes; Trump 55. A total of 270 votes is required to win the presidency, though a total of 538 are up for grabs.
8:10 p.m. Republican Marjorie Greene is declared the winner of Georgia's 14th District.
8:06 p.m. With just over 3 percent of Georgia precincts reporting, special election Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has 35 percent of votes; Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has 26 percent of votes and fellow party contender Doug Collins has 20 percent.
8:05 p.m. Biden wins The District of Columbia.
8:00 p.m. The Associated Press projects Biden as the winner of Delaware and Maryland, bringing his electoral college vote tally to 16. Trump wins Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama with 22 electoral votes.
7:58 p.m. Trump wins South Carolina.
7:50 p.m. The counting of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena, the state's larges polling center, will be delayed up to four hours due to an early morning pipe burst.
7:45 p.m. Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Virginia.
7:32 p.m. President Donald Trump wins West Virginia.
7:03 p.m. The Associated Press has called President Donald Trump winning Kentucky (8 Electoral College votes) and former Vice President Joe Biden winning Vermont (3 Electoral College votes).
7 p.m. With the exception of polling sites in: Spalding County, Ferguson Elementary in Duluth, Sope Creek Elementary in Cobb County, and Ponce De Leon Library in Atlanta, all others are now closed. Voters who remain in line are permitted to cast a ballot after closing time.
