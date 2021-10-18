BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings.
You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.
Livestream From Court
Live updates from CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason
Attorneys plan to ask jurors 30 questions. Jurors will be brought in 20 at a time to be questioned about their ability to serve as an impartial juror. Hundreds of potential jurors are being held at a nearby park right now for extra space.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
State is opposing questions asking jurors to describe what behaviors makes a person a racist in their opinion.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
State objects to asking jurors if they support or oppose the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that movement is not relevant to the case. State suggests instead asking what bumper stickers do jurors have on their cars to explain what messages they seek to promote.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Judge will not allow attorneys to ask jurors if they themselves have tried to conduct a citizens arrest or if anyone they know has tried to. He says it's a "legal question," and won't be asked for jurors to answer.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Judge discussing concerns about timing and desire to make questions relevant and reasonable given volume of jurors. "I don’t rush anything in a case, but I also don’t burn time for the sake of burning time," Walmsley said.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Judge says the questions surrounding Atlanta DA's will only be confusing to ask jurors and are not relevant for a trial in Brunswick. Won't be allowing them https://t.co/kfNSFCKvYV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Judge is considering various questions to allow or ban. There's a concern that jurors may be asked about the prosecution team being from Atlanta and working with the Fulton County DA's office. (They are not) The prosecution team is from Cobb County--not working with Fani Willis.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
The pool feed went out a while ago in the media room. Now technical staff is bringing in a laptop to stream a live feed of the hearing from the internet. (May be a littler slower than real time). But, for now we at least have video and sound to hear the hearing on access. pic.twitter.com/vJD73erbZ9— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Judge Walmsley says he has no problem with media pool being in the hearing but has limited space. He's discussing how reporters can get live stream of feed while not being. He's recommending having one pool reporter in the courtroom to tell everyone else what is happening.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Media is not allowed in the courtroom for the trial or jury selection and is being asked not to show juror's faces (standard) but also not to record juror's voices meaning we would not be able to see or hear anything. Attorneys for media are asking for courtroom access. pic.twitter.com/fEtyLkr3nS— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
Chairs are set up on the front lawn of the Glynn County Courthouse. Dozens of reporters and community members line the sidewalks. Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins at 10am. You can rely on @cbs46 for full coverage. I will be tweeting updates throughout the trial. pic.twitter.com/GjWqXT17Jf— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: Ministers on the steps of the Glynn County courthouse sing and pray for justice and unity ahead of the murder trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Jury selection begins at 10am. pic.twitter.com/4ZEqbGxDU9— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.