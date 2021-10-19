BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery. Tuesday marks day two of the proceedings.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings.
You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.
Latest Livestream From Court
Live updates from CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason
Coming up on @cbs46 at 6pm, I am talking to the activists and community leaders who've traveled to Brunswick from across the country to rally in the "#justiceforahmaud" movement. pic.twitter.com/WXLf4txuJZ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 19, 2021
Dozens of activists with The Transformative Justice coalition have arrived at the Glynn County Courthouse for Day 2 of jury selection in the murder trial for Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The activists have traveled from Philadelphia, the west and east coast. pic.twitter.com/VMMcl7snki— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 19, 2021
Two of the 20 potential jurors noted that they harbor negative feelings about William Bryan.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 19, 2021
From pool reporter:— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 19, 2021
One potential juror says that he knows Gregory McMichael.
Another says he knows William Bryan.
Four potential jurors said they have “negative feelings” about Travis McMichael. Three indicated they have negative feelings about Greg McMichael.
Day 2 of jury selection is underway in Brunswick. The second group of 20 jurors have been answering questions from the prosecution and defense since 8am.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 19, 2021
