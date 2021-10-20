Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery. Wednesday marks day three of the proceedings.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings.
You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.
Latest Livestream From Court
Live updates from CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason
NOW: Judge Wamsley is on the bench instructing the panel of jurors on how the questioning process will work.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 20, 2021
Jury Selection Day 3: We are waiting on a few remaining jurors to arrive to start questioning the third panel of 20 jurors.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 20, 2021
Yesterday, 12 jurors were dismissed. Attorneys will only question a panel of 20 jurors a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.