Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

BRUNSWICK, GA - OCTOBER 18: Janice Braggs (L) demonstrates at the Glynn County Courthouse as jury selection begins in the trial of the defendants in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on October 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Three white men are accused of chasing down and murdering Arbery in southeastern Georgia last year. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

 Sean Rayford

Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery. Wednesday marks day three of the proceedings.

CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings. 

You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.

Latest Livestream From Court

Live updates from CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason

 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.