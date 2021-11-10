BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Wednesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings.
Attorney Ben Crump says the jury should represent the demographics of the community and it does not. (This clip is cut short) I'll have more at noon. Rev. Al Sharpton will be here to speak and lead prayer. pic.twitter.com/cmAxhhxyYe— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
Defense Attorney Frank Hogue says of GM: In his own thoughts he thought he was about to see his own son shot and killed with his own shot gun by Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/x3f6wqwMvg— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
Greg McMichael speaking about Ahmaud Arbery during the chase told Detective Nohilly: There was no hesitation on his part when he came to Travis. He was, I think he was, his intention was to grab that gun and probably shoot Travis. That's in my mind. That's what I saw you know.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
GM explaining to Detective Nohilly why he believed Arbery was suspicious of committing a crime said, "He was running like people don't run normally. He wasn't out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
Greg McMichael to Detective Nohilly: He was trapped like a rat. I think he was wanting to flea and he realized he was not going to get away. Det. Nohilly: Yea but he could've run away your son right? GM: Yea sure sure. pic.twitter.com/9eAEiS4dHZ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
Detective Nohilly: What's his name? The one who owns this house? G McMichael: I have no idea. I never met him. Detective: Did this guy break into an house today? GM: That's just it. I don't know.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
He knew Greg McMichael professionally as an investigator with the DA's office since 2005. He says they did not have a personal relationship. Nohilly went to talk to G.McMichael when he was in the police interview room. Another officer was leading interview https://t.co/t4giMHrg5L— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
State's first witness of the day is Detective Roderick Nohilly. He is a sergeant on patrol with Glynn County Police. He's been with the department for 16 years. He's in charge of all zones in Glynn County. pic.twitter.com/ZmjNtS4AI3— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
DAY 4: Court is in session: Judge tells the jury they will be having court on Veteran's Day. pic.twitter.com/mlkPHBMbew— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 10, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
