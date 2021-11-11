BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Wednesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse
You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.
Livestream:
Live updates from inside the courtroom
Defense attorney Kevin Gough has raised several motions including one objecting to having court on Veteran's Day calling it illegal and unconstitutional to compel jurors to court on a federal holiday despite their being willing to serve today. The judge responded, "we are here."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
DAY 5: Larry English will be the state's first witness of the day. The state will play video of his previously recorded deposition since he is too sick to appear in person. pic.twitter.com/0RH9JQLsIZ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
