BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Wednesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury.
READ: Prosecutors challenge jury’s racial makeup in Arbery slaying
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings.
You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.
Livestream:
After 3 p.m.
Before 3 p.m.
Live updates from inside the courtroom:
Defense Attorney Bob Rubin pulls up texts from November 2019 between homeowner Larry English and neighbor Diego Perez. Perez says, "If you catch someone on your camera let me know right away. I can respond in mere seconds." Perez said he could "pin the guy up until police come." pic.twitter.com/v1hKWqZBUH— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Just as defense attorney Kevin Gough asked for no more Black pastors to come into court to sit with Arbery's family, Rev. William Barber II was outside on the front steps of the Glynn County Courthouse saying this: pic.twitter.com/0Vk5jQQBd2— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Kevin Gough tells judge he has an issue with Black pastors coming to sit with Arbery family in court. "There’s only so many pastors they can have. If their pastor’s Rev Al Sharpton right now that’s fine. But that’s it. We don’t want anymore Black pastors in here or others" pic.twitter.com/VIIGZYFBNq— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Court is going to lunch recess.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Prosecutor asks Larry English if he'd had interactions with Greg McMichael before. "I did. I know it was after the shooting." He says they were talking and G. McMichael said he wish people wouldn't be talking about the shooting on social media.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Now English listens to 911 call he made about White couple going into his home saying things had already been stolen previously. He says he doesn't know if they went in to stay the night or not. He offered to text police the video & asked them to send someone as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/vSLVjtUhYF— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
English points out other trespassers coming onto his property at night. pic.twitter.com/pVMJZ65KPl— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
AUDIO: This is the first time Larry English called 911 report a trespasser at the site. "I’ve got a trespasser there. He’s a colored guy, got real curly looking hair, tattoos down both arms and he’s over there kind of wondering around. I don’t know what’s going on..." pic.twitter.com/fNaZ4w01vy— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
This is the first of a few clips that show the curious young boys playing at Larry English's home under construction in Satilla Shores. English says he put up cameras out of concern for their safety near the dock in back of his home. pic.twitter.com/OdkpOkNj03— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Larry English testified that he put up the cameras not out of concern that someone would steal from his property, but because he was told little boys who live across the street were playing at the construction site & he was concerned about their safety, especially near the dock. pic.twitter.com/wo6cKmY3en— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Larry English explains why he started putting up security cameras at his home under construction. A neighbor "contacted me and mentioned that he thought he saw the boys running across the street maybe over there playing and that concerned me for a couple reasons,..." pic.twitter.com/jw96mHzmpk— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
Defense attorney Kevin Gough has raised several motions including one objecting to having court on Veteran's Day calling it illegal and unconstitutional to compel jurors to court on a federal holiday despite their being willing to serve today. The judge responded, "we are here."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
DAY 5: Larry English will be the state's first witness of the day. The state will play video of his previously recorded deposition since he is too sick to appear in person. pic.twitter.com/0RH9JQLsIZ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 11, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
PREVIOUSLY: Emotional testimony continues Tuesday in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.