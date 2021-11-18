ATLANTA (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Wednesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury. The state has rested its case and the defense teams now presents evidence on behalf of the three defendants. Travis McMichael was the first witness the defense called Wednesday. Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan are also expected to speak.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse

HAPPENING NOW: This is the scene at the Glynn County Courthouse now that the defense has rested. pic.twitter.com/XmE8R9qZuK— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
The defense teams for Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. have rested after presenting their case for two days and calling seven witnesses, including Travis McMichael, to the stand.
BREAKING: The McMichael defense has rested its case. William Bryan's defense has rested as well. All evidence has been addressed. The jury has been sent home until Monday morning for closing arguments.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
There will be a charge conference at 10 a.m. Friday. The jury was told to return at 9 a.m. Monday. Closing arguments are expected to begin at that time.
NEW: The murder trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is nearing an end as each defense team rests this afternoon. Closing arguments will begin Monday. Prosecutor Dunikoski is planning a nearly four-hour closing. pic.twitter.com/q4cBYErQCd— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
The Travis McMichael defense says it is about to rest when the jury returns.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
The last part of the prayer rally. On stage outside the Glynn County Courthouse: Rev. Al Sharpton, MLK III, Ben Crump, Lee Merritt, and Rev. Jamal Bryant pic.twitter.com/bz4tU4wbve— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church shares this message with Atlanta before taking the stage to speak in Brunswick earlier. pic.twitter.com/hvStTfbfNk— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Sube Lawrence says she saw Travis McMichael one night and he indicated he and his dad planned to leak the shooting video. Lawrence says she told T McMichael she'd share video of the shooting on social media and in texts. She says she didn't know the McMichael's chased Arbery. pic.twitter.com/scOcGNv5Lk— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Lawrence: To me the video matched the story I knew to be true of this person lunging for the gun. There was no reason not to believe, and I thought we are lucky we have this on video. I believed the events told to me by the family.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Sube Lawrence, also an admin on the Satilla Shores Facebook, talks about her boys not wanting to go outside after rumors of crimes. Her purse was stolen out of her unlocked car. "You should be able to leave your car unlocked and know your things are safe." pic.twitter.com/AESJCIGNGs— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Brooke Perez testifying about the construction home's owner Larry English calling her husband Diego: "Sometimes he would call my husband and say the colored boy is back at my house." My husband would say if you need me to respond I can. I can go get my night vision goggles pic.twitter.com/FJwjY3miqm— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Bob Rubin: Did you ever stop my husband to say if this is not our concern? P: No. R: Why? P: Why not? R: Because it could be dangerous.R: I guess I believed the Lord would protect him and I trusted my husband as the leader of our home to do what he could to protect our home.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Brooke Perez she went outside at night with her flashlight and gun to search after neighbors said they spotted "the guy that kept coming back."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Perez is the administrator of the Satilla Shores neighborhood Facebook page. https://t.co/6Q4v5zPsoU— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Correction: Back in court, judge is denying defense requests for a mistrial based on a question Prosecutor Olivierre asked a witness. She questioned if Arbery should have received the death penalty for possible theft. The judge has admonished atty but will not declare a mistrial— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Ministers have been waiting on Rev. Al Sharpton's plane to land. They are filing in to prepare. pic.twitter.com/NHbmdj6Ij4— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Ministers are having a shrimp and bbq lunch before the prayer rally. pic.twitter.com/ashwBvTMcY— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Hundreds of ministers and supporters are outside of the Glynn County Courthouse ahead of the prayer vigil and rally of pastors. pic.twitter.com/YX5JBiAJ7C— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Several Atlanta area pastors are in Brunswick right now for the prayer rally outside the Glynn County Courthouse. There are hundreds of people on the front lawn of the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/WqNiCHVNAi— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Dunikoski asks Travis McMichael what he was nervous about when he gave a police statement. pic.twitter.com/NY7xjrZ6xh— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
TM: I am asking him hey what are you doing what’s going on down there. Why are there people pointing? D: You asked about people pointing? I’m not asking for generalities or what’s going on in your head. I want to know exactly what you said to the man that was jogging when you— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
D: When you pulled up to him?TM: I want to talk to you and he turned and ran backward, the other wayD: That was the indication he did not want to talk to you and you made the decision to put your truck in reverse and pull up to him? I pull next to him— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Dunikoski: You didn’t investigate that crime as a law enforcement officer right because you were not a law enforcement officer? TM: I was not. D: And, your father wasn’t a law enforcement officer? TM: Correct pic.twitter.com/nbkaiWGkS7— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Outside the Glynn County Courthouse this morning ahead of a large prayer vigil and rally of pastors at 11. pic.twitter.com/NTgU43iNhg— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Ahmaud Arbery's mom watches from the back of the courtroom as Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination from the state. pic.twitter.com/LoiFSoWXN9— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
Leigh McMichael watches as her son Travis McMichael testifies on stand to the prosecution. pic.twitter.com/DUA0wihFvS— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
DAY 10: Travis McMichael is back on stand this morning, now being cross-examined by the state. pic.twitter.com/XRNAGVGIZN— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 18, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
