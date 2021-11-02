FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS, CLICK HERE.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — It is Election Day in Georgia. Voters will be heading to the polls today to vote on a number of municipal races that will affect their home towns.

The biggest race on the ballot today is in the city of Atlanta. Voters will be electing a new mayor, as current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is not seeking another term. There are 14 candidates on the ballot, with five candidates who have separated themselves in polling over the last few months.

9:39 a.m.

Good information from CBS46 Reporter Hayley Mason.

It's Election Day! Have you voted yet? Mayors, School Board, Judges and local officials are on the ballot. You have until 7pm to get in line to cast your ballot. Note: Under the new Georgia voting law, you must go to the correct precinct to vote today. — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 2, 2021

8:30 a.m.

7:39 a.m.

Polls are officially open in Georgia!