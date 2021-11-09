BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Tuesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury.
READ: Prosecutors challenge jury’s racial makeup in Arbery slaying
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason is following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse and will be providing continuous updates on the day's proceedings.
You can follow live updates below, as well as watch the stream from court.
Live updates from inside the courtroom:
Live updates from inside the courtroom:
Prosecutor Dunikoski: "Did you know Greg McMichael went up to Travis McMichael and told his son, 'you had no choice. You had know choice.'" pic.twitter.com/8XArObaS63— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
The state presents this still images of Travis McMichael bloodied after shooting Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/Eb6U5y9RnM— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
Prosecutor Dunikoski: "Did you know Greg McMichael went up to Travis McMichael and told his son, 'you had no choice. You had know choice.'" pic.twitter.com/8XArObaS63— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
The state presents this still images of Travis McMichael bloodied after shooting Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/Eb6U5y9RnM— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
Prosecutor Dunikoski asked Officer Brandeberyy,"How far away from Ahmaud Arbery’s dead body were you when he called him an a**hole?" "About 20-30 feet" from the body, the officer testified.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
On the crime scene: A neighbor walked up and asked Greg McMichael if the guy who was shot was a suspected drunk neighbor who often shuffles down the street, G. McMichael replied no, "he ain’t no shuffler. This guy’s an asshole. He was hooked up when he came around the corner."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
Officer Brandeberry says Greg McMichael told him on scene, "If I could have gotten a shot, I would have shot him myself." Greg McMichael says Ahmaud Arbery "attacked my son and tried to get the shotgun away." pic.twitter.com/gRnXZz3kNn— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
In court this morning are both of Ahmaud Arbery's parents: Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, as well as Greg McMichael's wife/Travis McMichael's mother, Leigh McMichael.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
DAY 3: First witness of the day is Glynn County Officer Jeff Brandeberry. He is a patrol officer who arrived on scene and was asked to interview Greg McMichael on the scene. pic.twitter.com/HDFUXf4UCO— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 9, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
PREVIOUSLY: Opening statements begin in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.