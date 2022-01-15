ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — It's time to celebrate Dawgs fans!
Your national champion Georgia Bulldogs are getting a hero's welcome through the streets of Athens Saturday afternoon, and CBS46 is bringing you live coverage of the parade on air and online.
The parade began at 12:30 p.m. with cheering fans sharing their excitement for their favorite team. The celebration starts along Lumpkin Street and will end at Sanford Stadium, which is expected to be packed with fans. Gates will open at noon and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk will start at 1 p.m. from Lumpkin Street to the stadium.
Brought it home. @jordanxdavis99 #NationalChampionship #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/wX2S7Bslaf— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 15, 2022
How we feeling 🤩#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/NDWWsqygnW— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 15, 2022
A very DAWGS proposal!! A couple just got engaged at the championship parade! @cbs46 #godawgs #uga pic.twitter.com/VCqEcbOZXt— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 15, 2022
What a crowd! Parade about to start. @cbs46 #CFBChampionship #uga #bulldogs #godawgs #BulldogNation pic.twitter.com/fdMKXqUElO— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 15, 2022
We’re at S. Lumpkin and Pinecrest. Tons of fans lining the street. Parade starts here at 12:30pm. @cbs46 #UGA pic.twitter.com/30iIY8WQ6f— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) January 15, 2022
Want to avoid the crowds?Fans who arrive early will be able to watch the celebration parade live from inside Sanford Stadium.Gates will open at noon. pic.twitter.com/s2oWdLTkjZ— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 15, 2022
It’s Saturday in Athens! National Championship parade will kick off at 12:00 PM on @cbs46. #GoDawgs #DawgsOnTop #UGA #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/7rbZfGBVox— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) January 15, 2022
There is a ceremony inside the stadium, in which the university has prohibited CBS46, and several other media outlets, from airing or streaming.
We hope you enjoy the parade! Go Dawgs!
