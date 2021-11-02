FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS, CLICK HERE.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nov. 2 was Election Day in the state of Georgia. Voters headed to the polls to vote on a number of municipal races that will affect their home towns.

The biggest race on the ballot today is in the city of Atlanta. Voters will be electing a new mayor, as current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is not seeking another term. There are 14 candidates on the ballot, with five candidates who have separated themselves in polling over the last few months.

2 A.M.

100% of the votes have been tallied in Atlanta and the results show that Andre Dickens will face Felicia Moore in the runoff on Nov. 30.

Note: The election results are not official until they have been certified.

1:30 A.M.

Voters in the metro Atlanta area were asked to vote on several referendums, including a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education and transportation in Fulton County; a parks bond in Alpharetta; questions about alcohol in Chattahoochee Hills and Canton; and more. READ STORY.

12:56 P.M.

Andre Dickens has now taken the lead over Kasim Reed. Whomever wins between Dickens and Reed will face Felicia Moore.

12:51 P.M.

975 of precincts have reported their results in Atlanta. Felicia Moore is advancing to the runoff election on Nov. 30 but it is still a close race between Kasim Reed and Andre Dickens. At this time, there are only 476 votes separating them.

12:05 P.M.

In Tucker, Mayor Frank Auman currently has 57% of the vote. The race has been one of the most heated in the metro Atlanta area.

The race for mayor in Marietta has also been closely watched. Steve "Thunder" Tumlin currently holds the lead with 58%. Michelle Cooper Kelly has 42% of the vote.

11:20 P.M.

Felicia Moore advances to runoff in Atlanta mayoral race. READ STORY.

With 94% of precincts reporting in Atlanta, Moore has received 35,097 votes (40%). Kasim Reed and Andre Dickens have 20,314 and 19,806 votes respectively.

11:11 P.M.

In Cobb County, voters approved a penny sales tax for the Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools.

11:06 P.M.

Doug Shipman still has the most votes for Atlanta City Council President but Natalyn Archibong and Courtney English are not far behind.

Michael Julian Bond has 63% of the votes so far for City Council Post 1 and Matt Westmoreland remains in the lead for City Council Post 2. Keisha Sean Waites is in the lead for City Council Post 3 and Jason Winston has 26% of the vote for City Council District 1.

10:40 P.M.

In Morrow, there was one open city council seat. Incumbent Renee Saunders Knight was challenged by Hue Nguyen but prevailed with 51% (296 votes).

10:10 P.M.

48,769 votes have been counted so far and mayoral candidate Felicia Moore is still in the lead with 42% (20,441 votes). Kasim read has received 11,891 votes (24%) and Andre Dickens has received 10,298 votes (21%).

10:04 P.M.

As of 10:04 p.m., incumbent Michael Julian Bond has 65% of the votes for post 1 Atlanta City Council. Incumbent Matt Westmoreland has 68% of the vote (22,713) for post 2.

10:02 P.M.

Some of the smaller towns in the metro Atlanta area are starting to send in their results

In Lawrenceville, elections were held for 2 of its 5 positions on city council. Austin Thompson will take the post 3 seat and Marlene Taylor-Crawford will take the post 4 seat.

In Suwanee, three men competed for city council (post 5). The incumber Peter "Pete" Charpentier won. The incumbents for the other two seats (post 3 and 4) were unopposed.

9:24 P.M.

As of 9:20 p.m., Felicia Moore is ahead with 42% of the vote for mayor of Atlanta. Kasim Reed has 25% of the vote and Andre Dickens has 21%. Sharon Gay and Antonio Brown have received 7 and 3% respectively. 36,000 votes have been counted.

In the race for president of Atlanta City Council, Doug Shipman has received 31% of the vote so far. Courtney English has received 26% of the vote and Natalyn Archibong has received 25% of the vote.

8:50 P.M.

Election results are starting to come in.

8 P.M.

All polls should be closed now in most of metro Atlanta. During a press conference shortly after 8 p.m., election officials said they hope to have 90% of the precincts reporting by 11 p.m. Election officials also said no major problems were reported in Fulton County. Watch the press conference by Fulton County election officials below.

6:30 P.M.

There are 14 candidates on the ballot who want to be the new mayor of Atlanta. 5 of those candidates have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in pre-Election Day polling and 2 candidates are hoping one of them will be chosen by the voters today. However, a runoff is likely.

6 P.M.

Mayoral candidates for the city of Atlanta have been making the rounds today, hoping to influence voters at the polls. Supporters for several campaigns, including the school board and city council, were also out at various polling locations.

5:45 P.M.

Here's a look at the location of Kasim Reed's watch party. Reed, who is a former mayor of Atlanta, and City Council President Felicia Moore are considered the front runners in the race for mayor.

5 P.M.

CBS46 caught up with two of the 14 candidates for mayor of Atlanta earlier today.

4 P.M.

Election Day is in full swing in Fulton County.

2 P.M.

Election officials in Fulton County are holding a press conference to discuss Election Day issues and procedures.

Turnout has been light so far in Fulton County. Only two minor problems reported so far -- one at the Sandy Springs High School and the other at Birdine Center. Poll workers used emergency ballots and voters were still able to vote.

Fulton County says it hopes to have Atlanta election numbers by midnight.

1:15 P.M.

Stockbridge Councilman John Blount says that voters will now have until 11:59 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots to make up for technological issues earlier today.

1 P.M.

A Cobb County Superior Court Judge has ordered eight Cobb County election precincts to remain open past the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time. The order comes after various issues caused the precincts to open late this morning for the municipal and ESPLOST election. Click here for list.

12:34 p.m.

There was an unspecified voting issue at Sandy Springs High School earlier today. Fulton County election officials are expected to address that issue, which they say has been resolved, during a scheduled 2 p.m. news conference.

CBS46 plans on carrying that news conference live here on CBS46.com and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

10:58 a.m.

Ongoing voting issues in Stockbridge this morning.

10 A.M.

Mayoral candidate Kasim Reed votes on Election Day.

9:39 a.m.

Good information from CBS46 Reporter Hayley Mason.

8:30 a.m.

Here is a full guide on voting in Atlanta.

It's Election Day! Here's a full guide on voting in Atlanta ATLANTA (CBS46) — Election Day is here and Atlanta is just votes away from knowing who will …

7:39 a.m.

Polls are officially open in Georgia!