SNOW

PIXABAY FILE PHOTO 

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is moving into North Georgia and the upper portion of the state is expecting freezing rain, wind and snow over the next 24 hours.

Please send your weather photos and/or video to news@cbs46.com. Don't forget to tell us where the photos and/or video was shot and by who. Or, tag us on social media! 

Here's what is being reported so far:

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.