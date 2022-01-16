ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is moving into North Georgia and the upper portion of the state is expecting freezing rain, wind and snow over the next 24 hours.
Here's what is being reported so far:
I legitimately haven’t seen snow that sticks to the ground in probably 8 or 9 years. Tomorrow should be beautiful ❄️ #SouthernLiving pic.twitter.com/YfLNp7G3Ap— Callie Goodwin (@CallieGoodwin) January 16, 2022
Our first weather related incident of the weekend. Tree down blocking the entire roadway on Chamblee Dunwoody Rd at Nerine Cir. Public Works is enroute. @DunwoodyGA pic.twitter.com/bMsFs1ptsU— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) January 16, 2022
@BMonahanWSB @NWSAtlanta @cbs46 @NorthGeorgiaWX still coming down at Vogel State Park!! pic.twitter.com/AEZ6jsXY7u— Todd Peugh (@Tp1020) January 16, 2022
@NorthGeorgiaWX @JustinWx @NWSAtlanta @BradNitzWSB Cleveland, Ga : 4:13 AM❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/AskkFwhVbT— Alex Medley (@Alex_Medleyy) January 16, 2022
@NWSAtlanta @RadarOmega @RyanBeesleyFox5 @Ella__Dorsey @BradNitzWSB @ChrisHolcomb This is Hwy 441 at the intersection of GA HWY 17 pic.twitter.com/bq933M0Tqi— Bill (Severe Radar Watchers) (@severeweatherw1) January 16, 2022
Just me somewhere in Georgia with no visible roads and no snow plows in sight @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/EF87aiL64e— excuse me? mommy? sorry... mommy? sorry... mommy? (@2lui52) January 16, 2022
@NWSAtlanta more from Flowery Branch 🌬️🌨️❄️ #GAwx pic.twitter.com/v6t9vxCSgU— Nova (@10UnderMilkyWay) January 16, 2022
Braselton. Started at about 3:20 AM. #gawx pic.twitter.com/3XF5vg9HHP— Brian Smart (@Planner_Brian) January 16, 2022
@NWSAtlanta @NWSGSP More from Rabun Gap GA #gawx #GaWxCond pic.twitter.com/wBIx7u5pFs— Bill (Severe Radar Watchers) (@severeweatherw1) January 16, 2022
Update in Dahlonega, wet snow and wind already causing problems...just listen to that tree fall!!! Yikes. #gawx pic.twitter.com/mtlV6LZPaS— North Georgia Weather ❄️️ (@NorthGeorgiaWX) January 16, 2022
@NorthGeorgiaWX Vogel pic.twitter.com/IXBiTEo9J6— Todd Peugh (@Tp1020) January 16, 2022
Slush is beginning to accumulate as giant flakes mix with rain and the temps plummet in NW Cherokee county, GA @NorthGeorgiaWX @SCweather_wx @JustinWx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6zsXSIa7kc— Adam (@as1r0) January 16, 2022
