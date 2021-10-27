ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field again Wednesday night for game 2 of the World series.
Atlanta Braves won game 1 on Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will be looking to even the series.
5:30 P.M.
General Manager Alex Anthopolous talks about how the "new guys" like Jorge Soler have had a big impact on the team. Manager Brian Snitker echoed those words during a press conference and A.J. Minter talks about being welcomed to the team.
5 P.M.
Reports are circulating that former President Donald Trump will attend game 4 of the series in Atlanta on Saturday night.
4:30 P.M.
The starting lineup has been announced for the Atlanta Braves.
Game 2.Presented by @TruistNews | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/S19uNsD8Eu— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021
Earlier today
CBS46 reporter Emily Gagnon reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan mentioned the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. Ryan said that his boys are fired up about the World Series.
2:40 P.M.
Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, according to the MLB.
Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton on the @Braves #WorldSeries roster, it was announced today by @MLB. pic.twitter.com/mKxKrUnE4f— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 27, 2021
