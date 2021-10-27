World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws during the seventh inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field again Wednesday night for game 2 of the World series. 

Atlanta Braves won game 1 on Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will be looking to even the series.

5:30 P.M.

General Manager Alex Anthopolous talks about how the "new guys" like Jorge Soler have had a big impact on the team. Manager Brian Snitker echoed those words during a press conference and A.J. Minter talks about being welcomed to the team. 

New additions to the Atlanta Braves helped propel the team to victory during game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

5 P.M.

Reports are circulating that former President Donald Trump will attend game 4 of the series in Atlanta on Saturday night. 

4:30 P.M.

The starting lineup has been announced for the Atlanta Braves.

Earlier today

CBS46 reporter Emily Gagnon reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan mentioned the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. Ryan said that his boys are fired up about the World Series. 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talked about the Atlanta Braves during a press conference earlier today. He said his boys are fired up about the World Series and he hopes they win.

2:40 P.M. 

Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has replaced right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, according to the MLB.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.