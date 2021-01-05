The eyes of the nation will be on Georgia as a pair of runoff elections will decide the balance of power in Congress.
In two contests with the most at stake, Democrat Raphael Warnock will face off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler while the other pits Republican David Perdue, who held the Senate seat until his term officially expired on Sunday, against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
In addition, the race for the state’s Public Service Commission squares Incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
According to the Associated Press, more than 3 million Georgia voters have already cast their ballots during the early voting period. Polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight and updated on January 4 show Jon Ossoff (49.1) with a slim lead over David Perdue (47.4). The poll also shows Raphael Warnock (49.4) with a slight edge over Kelly Loeffler (47.2).
The candidates finished up strong in Georgia as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was joined by Ossoff and Warnock in Savannah on Sunday. President Trump and Vice-President Pence both stumped in the state on Monday, with Trump campaigning in Dalton and Pence in Milner, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden also joined Ossoff and Warnock on Monday for an event in Atlanta.
Remember that CBS46 is your election headquarters. Click here for the LATEST information and everything you need to know before hitting the polls!
RELATED CONTENT:
Congressman introduces censure resolution over Trump call to Raffensperger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.