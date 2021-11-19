Defense attorney Robert Rubin, right, speaks to co-counsel Jason Sheffield during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)