BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — With a final jury selected in the trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, opening statements are just a day away. Judge Timothy Walmsley will hear motions Thursday with opening statements expected to start Friday.
Greg and Travis McMichael, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
Court is going on a one-hour recess for lunch.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Judge says CDC guidelines are still in place and he plans to have jurors remain socially-distanced in the courtroom, not side-by-side in the jury box worrying if their neighbor coughed while listening to evidence.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Defense attorney Kevin Gough: "We are entitled to see the faces of the jurors. We are entitled to see jurors that are not masked... I think we have a constitutional right to see the jurors as we present evidence."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Attorney Frank Hogue asks that jury be all seated in jury box instead of socially distanced in the courtroom "because of the diminishing [COVID] numbers and the importance of trying this case in a normal fashion."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
State's pre-trial motions are done. Remaining are motions from the defense are: -motion regarding showing Confederate vanity plate on McMichael's truck.-motion on officer's body cam.-motion to seat all jurors in jury box.-motion to eliminate some language from the jury charge— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Defense attorney Frank Hogue is arguing with the judge asking him to stop reading the motion while he is speaking. Hogue tells the judge he doesn't believe people can read and listen at the same time. Judge says he can. It's a bit of an argument going on between them. pic.twitter.com/XVqNWRaPHJ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Judge will take the matter under advisement (decide later) regarding the defense's request to suggest during opening statements that Arbery's probation status could have been a reason he was running through the neighborhood.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Prosecutor Dunikoski asks that Arbery's probation status be excluded in trial as irrelevant. "He's deceased and cannot tell us what he's thinking when running so we are going to speculate that he knew he was on probation and about to get arrested for a probation violation?" pic.twitter.com/wwkJLDho5j— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Judge says he has already ruled that Arbery's mental health records will not be allowed in court. He says no to THC too, but defense attorney Sheffield is tryin to get autopsy report in to look at possible medication in Arbery's system. pic.twitter.com/t9xexQYf36— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
So far today, Judge Walmsley has denied the defense's request to allow THC levels be discussed in trial, saying it's an extension of his ruling on Arbery's mental health. He also blocks the defense from using a "use of force" expert to testify for Travis McMichael. pic.twitter.com/aY3af87OcJ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Dunikoski: We heard a lot of "could and potential" and if there is a connection between a minute amount of marijuana and aggression. We are right back down the rabbit hole that this court has already been down. pic.twitter.com/VknAS8Q2vf— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Defense Attorney Jason Sheffield argues to allow THC evidence to be used in trial saying, "The presence of this substance (THC) in the body could cause aggression, could cause strange behavior, could cause the potential of this behavior." Sheffield also says, pic.twitter.com/8A8AZgD5eb— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
State says it will not include any toxicology report in order to avoid having to go into BAC (blood alcohol level) or any THC because they believe it was irrelevant. The state does not want evidence entered that will lead to discussing mental health history.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
They say they originally were going to introduce the tox report out of transparency, but believes it will lead to irrelevant history about Arbery that McMichael's didn't know when they approached him. State is now withdrawing that tox report evidence.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Prosecutor Dunikoski is now asking to limit evidence on THC in Arbery's system. They say he had a minute amount that is not relevant. "We ask that the THC since it was such a small amount be kept out. They had no idea of who Mr. Arbery was and it's a backdoor way" to get health. pic.twitter.com/7LLLNJCBxA— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Judge cites multiple cases where use of force experts were not allowed to testify on behalf of officers who were regular civilians like McMichael when they fired a weapon. He says he will list these cases in his order.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
Prosecutor Dunikoski, arguing against the use of force witness for T. McMichael: "The expert is coming in to bolster his credibility and make it seem as if he was acting as a law enforcement officer."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
https://t.co/WntN0EfRoS pic.twitter.com/ldJUJuWl1y— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
"The use of force expert has to be informed about the facts of the case and has to be informed about what Travis McMichael’s training was in the United States coast guard."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 4, 2021
IN BRUNSWICK: JURY SELECTED BUT NOT SEATED. The 12 person jury has 11 White jurors and only 1 Black juror. The state says this was racial discrimination by the defense which struck all other Black jurors. Judge is still deciding what to do. Openings are supposed to start tomorrow pic.twitter.com/S6mZEAca0M— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 3, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
