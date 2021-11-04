BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — With a final jury selected in the trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, opening statements are just a day away. Judge Timothy Walmsley will hear motions Thursday with opening statements expected to start Friday.
Greg and Travis McMichael, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan, who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
IN BRUNSWICK: JURY SELECTED BUT NOT SEATED. The 12 person jury has 11 White jurors and only 1 Black juror. The state says this was racial discrimination by the defense which struck all other Black jurors. Judge is still deciding what to do. Openings are supposed to start tomorrow pic.twitter.com/S6mZEAca0M
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
1 of 16
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
defense attorney Frank Hogue questions a prospective juror during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre attends the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski attends the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Defense attorney Franklin Hogue speaks at the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Travis McMichael stands next to his attorney as he attends the jury selection in his trial together with Gregory McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre asks questions of a potential jurors during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Defendant William "Roddie" Bryan attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
A sheriff's deputy puts handcuffs on defendant Gregory McMichael (R) during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Defendant Travis McMichael attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, listens during the jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the slaying of his 25-year-old son in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski listens to a motion before the judge during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Jason Sheffield, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, questions a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Greg McMichael. center, listens to jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski questions a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley gives instructions to a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
defense attorney Frank Hogue questions a prospective juror during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre attends the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Octavio Jones
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski attends the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Octavio Jones
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Defense attorney Franklin Hogue speaks at the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Octavio Jones
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Travis McMichael stands next to his attorney as he attends the jury selection in his trial together with Gregory McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Octavio Jones
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre asks questions of a potential jurors during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Elijah Nouvelage
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Defendant William "Roddie" Bryan attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Elijah Nouvelage
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
A sheriff's deputy puts handcuffs on defendant Gregory McMichael (R) during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Elijah Nouvelage
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
Defendant Travis McMichael attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)
Elijah Nouvelage
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, listens during the jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the slaying of his 25-year-old son in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski listens to a motion before the judge during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Jason Sheffield, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, questions a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Greg McMichael. center, listens to jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski questions a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley gives instructions to a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.