BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Monday as the state makes its final closing arguments before the jury begins deliberations. Both the state and defense have rested their case and it will now be up to the jury to decide the verdict, which could come as soon as this week.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
Judge: Panel is in fact ready to break for the evening. They're back tomorrow more at 8:30 to resume deliberations. #AhmaudArberyTrial @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hPqJJNaaIf— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 23, 2021
UPDATE: After more discussion, jury wants to break for the evening. They will be heading home soon, returning at 8:30am. pic.twitter.com/WrZZPyEjH9— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Judge was set to release jury for the evening after jury rep hinted a verdict was not eminent tonight.However, the jury “wishes to continue.” So, deliberations continue. @cbs46 #AhmaudArberyTrial— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 23, 2021
Back in Courtroom: The jury may have a question or status update. We are waiting to see what the announcement is.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Back in court judge is asking the jury foreman if a verdict is imminent and if not he will bring them back at 8:30am. Defense attorney wants to let them to keep working if they want. pic.twitter.com/Dnlvn0umEe— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Clergy passing out signs that read, “Do Justice. Love mercy. Walk humbly…together, Glynn” - as group gathers for a prayer vigil outside the Courthouse. #AhmaudArberyTrial @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/JbjfuVZ6iz— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 23, 2021
Here's what it looks like outside the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Georgia' as the jury in the #AhmaudArberyTrial now enters 5th hour of deliberations. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/daggENGhpI— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 23, 2021
“God has brought us this far and he will not fail us now.” - Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother #AhmaudArberyTrial @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hxkSFzv2vz— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 23, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: The jury is now going into deliberations in the McMichael's/Bryan Trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Judge is now reading the charges to the jury. pic.twitter.com/xsO1jk0uTy— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Pool reporter: All juror eyes are on the judge as he reads the jury instructions for deliberation.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski closes showing a side-by-side image of Arbery's high school photo next to a close up image of his bleeding face, lying dead in the street with his eyes open. "Guess what you did you turned this young man into that young man. That’s what you did for absolutely no reason.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Arbery's mother let out a painful cry after seeing the side-by-side photos of her son alive and dead as the state finished its closing, according pool reporter.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski: This isn’t about whether these men are good people or not. It’s about responsibility and holding people accountable for their actions. Nobody gets a pass...They know what they did. When you come back with the guilty verdict, you'll tell them you know what they did too.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski quoting beginning of 911 call Greg McMichael made: “What’s your emergency?” There’s a black man running down the street.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski explaining the "party to a crime" law in GA: Under the law in Georgia, they are all just as guilty as if they were all holding the gun at the same time.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski: Laura Hogue got up here and said Greg McMichael is not a murderer. Yes, he is. Greg McMichael is just as big a murderer as Travis McMichael. He is a party to this crime.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski lays out charges for W. Bryan: He was 'trying to get him off of my door.' Are you sure Mr. Bryan that it was that you'd gotten so close to Mr. Arbery that he had to push off your door getting his hand prints and shirt fibers on your truck because you were coming to him?— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski questions T. McMichael's careful wording/ tone he described himself using when he confronted Arbery. "Do you think this Travis McMichael you see on the stand is the same T. McMichael from February 23rd? Do you think they are the same person or this is trial preparation? pic.twitter.com/zrs5RRxyqB— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski: The defendants wanting to question him demonstrates a lack of immediate knowledge that he committed any crime that day.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Glynn County police are moving the barricades back further away from the front of the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/5ec5jBK3nN— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
From inside the courtoom: about three jurors are currently taking notes, the others appear attentive listening to Linda Dunikoski's closing, per the pool reporter.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Jurors sent out: Defense attorneys are arguing for a mistrial on the grounds that they say Dunikoski is "misstating" the citizen's arrest law. The attorneys had a conference about this on Friday.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski: Why did Travis pull out the shot gun? Because he wanted to stop him. How dare you not stop for me and my dad? (pulls out shotgun..) He’s not afraid. He moved toward Mr. Arbery. He moved toward Mr. Arbery with the gun. He’s not afraid.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Dunikoski tells jury: Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael are in this together. Although Greg McMichael is in the back of the pickup truck when this trigger is pulled, he is a party to this crime. Without Greg McMichael this never would've happened. pic.twitter.com/75uvI1uPYy— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
Court is in session. Lead Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski is beginning her final 2-hours of closing arguments telling the jury, we are going to take things back down to the basics. pic.twitter.com/RoHlrUBpzH— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
It's a cold and quiet morning outside the Glynn County Courthouse. Closing arguments were scheduled to begin at 8:30am. Court is running a little behind. The jury is expected to get the case around midday. pic.twitter.com/AgDOlOUFdl— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 23, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
