BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery enters day 2 of deliberations. Both the state and defense have rested their case and it will now be up to the jury to decide the verdict, which could come as soon as this week.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
“We’re here at the end of what we hope will be justice.” - Rev. Al Sharpton as he held the hands of Arbery’s mom and father outside courthouse. #AhmadArbery @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/J2fsUw6nDK— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
Ben Crump, Arbery Family attorney, says his confidence is “not shaken” on day two of jury deliberations. #AhmadArberytrial @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YlbbfBG1FK— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
The jurors have asked to have each video played three times.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
NEW: Jurors have asked to see videos again and listen to 911 calls.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
Day 2 of deliberations: The jury has been in the room for 10 minutes now.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
Arbery’s parents arrive to the Glynn Co Courthouse with Rev Al Sharpton and lawyers. #AhmaudArberyTrial @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/5U7MLRO3fi— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
