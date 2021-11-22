BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Monday as attorneys gear up to present closing arguments. Both the state and defense have rested their case and it will now be up to the jury to decide the verdict, which could come as soon as this week.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
“If you didn’t know no better, you’d think #AhmaudArbery is the one on trial.” - Ben Crump, one of Arbery Family lawyers @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KSg3R7SFrs— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 22, 2021
UPDATE: The jury says they want to go home. So court is in recess. They will start at 8:30am tomorrow with the state presenting its two-hour final argument. The jury will then get the charge. Gauging this schedule, the jury may not get the case until around noon. https://t.co/cJd02Eia7w— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
“We will not accept a not guilty verdict.” - New Black Panther Party @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/DuILIagYxg— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 22, 2021
Schedule in the McMichael/Bryan Murder Trial: Court's say the jury will not get the case tonight. The state is about to present a two-hour final closing. The jury will get charge instructions in the morning.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Kevin Gough: I ask you to return a verdict of not-guilty on all counts. I ask you to send Roddie Bryan home. pic.twitter.com/JmI58AVU9N— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
A group identifying as the Black Panther Party taking to the streets near the Glynn Co Courthouse as closing arguments in the murder trial of #AhmaudArbery continue. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pcz1Ao1FSd— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 22, 2021
Kevin Gough plays this video after explaining that William Bryan has a difficult time using words in the right context to explain himself. He says Bryan never meant to hit Arbery. pic.twitter.com/xCnVn2BYG5— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Kevin Gough again asking for a mistrial stating that the New Black Panther Party is outside the courthouse for having a coffin and weapons outside the side of the courthouse. He says his co-counsel with a young son is "scared to death."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Defense Attorney Kevin Gough begins closing arguments for William "Roddie" Bryan: Mr. Bryan did not know and could not know that McMichael’s brought guns. Bryan did not know Travis McMichael would shoot. There was nothing Roddie Bryan could do to prevent this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/iUHc9TfDuH— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Laura Hogue saying "His teenage years were full of promise but his early twenties just led him in the wrong direction... Turning Ahmaud Arbery after the choices that he made does not reflect what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks..." video pic.twitter.com/pDUYMj3WLA— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Arbery's mom walked out of the courtroom after Defense Attorney Laura Hogue states, "Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made, does not reflect what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks and long dirty toenails."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Laura Hogue: Is he the person for responsibly for stealing Larry English’s expensive boat equipment? I don’t know. We don’t know. No one investigated that. But could anyone reasonably believe that Ahmaud Arbery was just doing a “lookie loo” on those of those nights— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Hogue: in what been described and shown to you as a home drenched in absolute darkness... He was a recurring nighttime intruder and that is unsettling.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Laura Hogue quoting her client Greg McMichael: "I watched him and I got a really good look at him." McMichael told police he had no doubt in his mind who this guy was. And, it was Ahmaud Arbery. He was an intruder. pic.twitter.com/rPpYSBNvud— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Wanda Cooper-Jones is shaking her head as the Laura Hogue closes her defense for Gregory McMichael. pic.twitter.com/NwUVPiMY6N— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Defense Attorney Laura Hogue to jury in her closing: Greg McMichael did not pull the trigger. How can he be charged with malice murder as he stood in the bed on the phone with police? pic.twitter.com/ireN6nq1mM— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Greg McMichael's attorney Laura Hogue is beginning her closing arguments. Hogue: A good neighborhood is always policing itself. The police should be counted on to help but they can’t be everywhere and in a safe secure neighborhood police are helped by neighbors. pic.twitter.com/syOE4tkyZE— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Outside the Glynn County Courthouse during lunch recess. pic.twitter.com/q5hYuaGrnm— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Jason Sheffield's final closing statement to jury: We have carried him to the surface to you. Now it's your turn. Will you do as he has done for others? Will you reach out your hand to Travis McMichael and pull him out of these waters?— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield to jury: I think if you have heard anything I have said then there is only one decision: he is not guilty on all charges.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield: I think he had my shirt. I think he was punching me. Travis is in a state of disrepair. There is no question that Ahmaud’s hands are on that gun...Is there any question that Mr. Arbery is assaulting Mr. McMichael right before that third shot? Not a single bit of quest. pic.twitter.com/osS04ENn7Z— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield: That third shot goes off and these two minutes end just the way it started with these two looking into each other’s eyes, not a word spoken.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield: An aggravated assault be committed by the use of fists. As Ahmaud Arbery is running at Travis McMichael, he 'could' have a gun and he definitely has fists... after McMichael told him to stop turn around...He is afraid he will beat him with his fists and he is scared. pic.twitter.com/kWNPUtwZ1V— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield Closing: It’s unreasonable to think that’s he’s (Arbery) going back there (the house) for some reasonable purpose after he has been run out of there three times before.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield: Travis McMichael has a very horrifying experience with a man that he is going to learn is involved in all the stuff with Larry English. He has been told some things from his mother, from his father, from neighbors pic.twitter.com/DfDRL4CQun— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Sheffield in closing: Travis, on his way out of the neighborhood he sees a man run across the street and then ducks into the shadows (on Feb 11) The guy lifts his shirt up and reached to his pocket and that totally freaks out Travis. Despite his training it still freaks him out.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Jason Sheffield on the neighbors who took the witness stand: They told you about what was happening in their neighborhood because of people lurking and wondering around their property at night. That was scary.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
NOW: Jason Sheffield begins closing arguments for Travis McMichael with the opening sentence: Duty and responsibility and following the law will always intertwined with heartache and tragedy. pic.twitter.com/3cZYYUCL7L— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
The New Black Panther Party is outside Glynn County Courthouse protesting for a conviction. pic.twitter.com/1SzLk6JbSu— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
State's closing is about to begin again. Dunikoski is now objecting to Jason Sheffield's closing slideshow (that she just saw him flipping through). She says it shows images that haven't been submitted into evidence including the U.S. Coast Guard symbol, diagrams, & other images. pic.twitter.com/xWdLW9baAJ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Court's in a 15 minute recess. Closing from the state will resume after.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
"You can’t create the situation and then go I was defending myself." https://t.co/YUzGUEL5PV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Dunikoski: The belief that you have got to defend yourself has to be reasonable. "This applies to everybody. There is no special exception for 'I was in the Coast Guard.' There is no special exception for 'I used to be a law enforcement officer.'" pic.twitter.com/RYOzHEauIu— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Dunikoski: You expect when you are committing felonies that people are going to fight back. Imagine if armed robbers can come in and go well 'I had to defend myself against the victim of my crime.' Could you imagine if that was the law? But isn’t that what they are saying? pic.twitter.com/ReWs3fQQp8— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Dunikoski (cont'd): How dare Mr. Arbery defend himself against their four felonies. Isn’t that what they’re saying to you?— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Dunikoski: I don’t dispute this was this was the most traumatic day of Travis McMichael’s life but how did Mr. Arbery’s day go? This was the most traumatic day but then he can go write a 3-pg statement starting with on Jan. 1st my gun was stolen then start contextualizing each pt— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
To watch closing arguments in real time, go to our @cbs46 YouTube page. We are live streaming the trial and closing all day. The state is expected to give a 3-hour closing, followed by the three defense attorneys. Stream here: https://t.co/ajmZyK49DI pic.twitter.com/Rv0890VV7U— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: State Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski begins closing arguments saying The McMichael's & Bryan chased Ahmaud Arbery "because he was a Black man running down the streets." She's arguing against the shooting as self-defense and citizen's arrest defense arguments. pic.twitter.com/Xg9QdqXT0p— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
Judge denies Kevin Gough's motion to sever his client's case. pic.twitter.com/DHAzoa3KF9— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
This is the scene outside the Glynn County Courthouse minutes before closing arguments begin in the Michael's/Bryan Murder Trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/QCkxIIdlbA— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 22, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
