LIVE BLOG: Latest updates, pictures and video from Hurricane Ida

ATLANTA (CBS46) — To help provide you with the latest, up-to-the second information on Hurricane Ida, we have created a live blog to give you a one-stop location for all you need to know.
11 am update - #Ida still at 150 mph, pressure up to 933 mb. Forward speed has slowed to 13 mph. If it clips Grand Isle, landfall will be near 1 pm EDT. If it misses to the west, landfall comes an hour or two later near Chauvin. Landfall likely at 140-150 mph. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/nBh2q2mYOm— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 29, 2021
Hurricane #Ida Advisory 14: Eye of Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida Nearing The Southeastern Coast of Louisiana. Catastrophic Storm Surge and Hurricane-Force Winds Moving Onshore. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021
EYE OF A MONSTER: @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️gives an up-close look at the lightning swirling around the eye of #HurricaneIda, a dangerous Cat. 4 #hurricane, nearing the coast of southeastern #Louisiana. Updates: https://t.co/S9zyq5ZuZv #LAwx #MSwx #idahurricane #Ida pic.twitter.com/lhwYUy4DtN— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 29, 2021
Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous and perhaps scarier sequel to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American histo…
Intense lightning continues in Hurricane #Ida's eyewall, which can mean that it is strengthening. Live Blog: https://t.co/V00bn4pv3u (map by College of DuPage) pic.twitter.com/zh06gx2biR— Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 29, 2021
900 AM CDT #Ida update: Northern eyewall of #Ida approaching the coast of southeastern Louisiana https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/dy4hQufcNZ— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021
9:50am- Grand Isle now seeing hurricane force winds. 28 people chose to stay in this town to ride out the hurricane. They will see 15feet of storm surge and 140+ mph winds in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/qO5Pte8ghO— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) August 29, 2021
What we are witnessing with #Ida- the extreme, rapid strengthening- is a DIRECT result of climate change.— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) August 29, 2021
Unfortunately, these monster storms will become more and more likely as sea surface temps continue to warm.
Wind damage increases exponentially with increasing wind speed. It's tough to comprehend the damage potential difference between a Cat 1 storm and #Ida at 150 mph wind. Newnan tornado earlier this year had max winds of 170 mph.#cbs46 pic.twitter.com/WB4um8loa7— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 29, 2021
#BREAKING Ida is now forecast to be the STRONGEST hurricane to ever hit Louisiana with winds of 155mph. Katrina had winds of 125mph at landfall.— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) August 29, 2021
9 am - Hurricane #Ida churning towards the coast. Landfall is likely in the early to mid afternoon. NHC expecting 155 mph at landfall. Central pressure down to 930 mb. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/T7mk4id8eE— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 29, 2021
As we wake up to the 16 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina - New Orleans is bracing for another MONSTER storm. Ida has strengthened quickly overnight, and is now a strong CATEGORY 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds The storm will make landfall this afternoon. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/LGPuYTaHjU— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) August 29, 2021
#Ida has strengthened *at least* 65 mph in 24 hours. That's almost double the definition of rapid intensification(RI). Warmer waters due to climate change is making RI worse. It has increased 4.4 mph per decade for the last 4 decades as per decades. https://t.co/ASphuShRAy pic.twitter.com/8yIySNEpmP— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) August 29, 2021
