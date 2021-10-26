ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tonight is game one of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves, who haven't been to a World Series since 1995, will play the Houston Astros. The first game is happening at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

CBS46 has crews in Houston and at The Battery in Cobb County. Keep your eye on our live blog throughout the night for updates.

8:51 P.M.

Jorge Soler comes through again in the top of the second, this time with an RBI fielder's choice to short, scoring Travis d'Arnaud. Braves now lead 3-0.

8:43 P.M.

After a laborious first inning for Charlie Morton, Ozzie Albies makes a sparkling defensive play in shallow right center to keep the Astros off the board. 2-0 Braves after 1 in Houston.

8:26 P.M.

8:18 P.M.

Austin Riley smokes a double into the gap and the Braves are off and running in Houston. 2-0 Braves!

8:12 P.M.

The Braves wasted no time making their presence felt in Houston, as Jorge Soler hit a massive home run to left center to put the Braves up 1-0.

7:55 P.M.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton receives ovation in Houston.

6:51 P.M.

Second baseman Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro "Ozzie" Albies smiles about an hour before the game. 

6:42 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves say they are "Game 1 ready."

6 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves are getting warmed up. The game will start at 8:08 p.m. 

5:55 p.m.

The Houston Astros are getting warmed up. 

5:45 P.M. 

Outfielder Joc Pederson, who has inspired both male and female fans to wear pearls, warms up for game 1 of the World Series. 

