ATLANTA (CBS46) — Will tonight be the night? The Atlanta Braves can clinch their first World Series title in 26 years with a win in Game 5 over the Houston Astros.

We are following all of the sights and sounds from in and around Truist Park as the Braves attempt to make history. Enjoy!

11:23 p.m.

A big part of why the Astros are in the position they are this postseason is their performance with two outs. Incredible numbers here from ESPN.

11:15 p.m.

Time to stretch at Truist Park. Astros lead 8-5 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

11:14 p.m.

A Kyle Tucker double followed by a Martin Maldonado single and the Astros now lead Game 5 8-5 in the top of the seventh inning. 

11:03 p.m.

Phil Maton continues his stellar night on the mound as he shuts the Braves down in the bottom of the 6th inning. We're going to the seventh inning with the Astros still leading by two.

10:50 p.m.

Finally, an easy inning for the Braves. Chris Martin goes 1-2-3 and gets the Braves back in the dugout. Bottom six, Astros lead 7-5.

10:49 p.m.

It is so busy at The Battery tonight that our crews have had difficulty getting a reliable signal to do our live reports. So, CBS46 reporter Savannah Louie found a workaround to make sure she can bring you those live reports!

10:40 p.m.

Phil Maton gives up a double to Austin Riley but gets Eddie Rosario to ground out to end the inning. We're going to the sixth inning with the Astros still leading 7-5.

10:31 p.m.

Chris Martin comes into the game and gets the Braves out of a jam. Astros score three in the fifth and lead 7-5.

10:26 p.m.

A huge hit from Marwin Gonzalez and the Astros have their first lead of the night at 7-5. That will be the end of the road for Braves pitcher A.J. Minter as he can't make it out of the fifth inning.

10:22 p.m.

A.J. Minter walks in a run in the top of the fifth inning and we are now tied at 5-5 in Game 5.

10:09 p.m.

Which of these is not like the other?

10:06 p.m.

We are through four innings at Truist Park and the Braves still lead the Astros 5-4.

10 p.m.

Jose Urquidy has entered the game for the Astros. He is pitching on three days rest after getting the win in Game 2 in Houston.

9:57 p.m.

A.J. Minter comes into the game and strikes out Michael Brantley on three pitches to end the top of the fourth. Braves bats coming to the plate up 5-4.

9:52 p.m.

The Braves are going back to the bullpen as A.J. Minter enters the game for Jesse Chavez with two outs in the top of the fourth and the Braves leading 5-4.

9:45 p.m.

A long bottom of the third inning concludes with just the one run thanks to a Freddie Freeman home run. We go to the fourth inning with the Braves leading the Astros 5-4.

9:42 p.m. 

History for Freddie Freeman.

9:35 p.m.

This is how the Braves celebrate a Freddie bomb!

9:27 p.m.

Freddie Freeman puts the Braves back on top with an absolute monster of a home run to right center! Braves retake the lead 5-4!

9:22 p.m.

The Braves get out of the third with no further damage, but we have a brand new ballgame. Game 5 is tied at four heading to the bottom of the third inning.

9:18 p.m.

Yuli Gurriel grounds a ball up the middle for an RBI groundout, tying the game at 4-4. All four earned runs have been charged to Braves starter Tucker Davidson.

9:16 p.m.

Carlos Correa drives in Jose Altuve and the Astros have cut the Braves lead to 4-3 in the third inning.

9:10 p.m.

That'll do it for Tucker Davidson. After an error by Dansby Swanson and a walk to Michael Brantley, Davidson exits the game for Jesse Chavez. Two on, nobody out in the top of the third inning.

9:06 p.m.

As we head into the top of the third inning, the Braves continue to lead the Astros 4-2.

World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

8:51 p.m.

Martin Maldonado hit a long sacrifice fly to center, scoring the second run of the inning for the Astros. Braves now lead 4-2 in the second.

8:49 p.m.

How about this stat, Braves fans?

8:48 p.m.

The Astros respond in the top of the second, as Alex Bregman rips a double into the right center gap. Braves now lead 4-1.

8:44 p.m.

History for Adam Duvall.

8:35 p.m.

GRAND SLAM!!! Adam Duvall goes deep to right center field and the Braves lead 4-0 after the first inning!

8:23 p.m.

An inning-ending double play gets Tucker Davidson out of the first unscathed and the Braves bats are coming to the plate.

8:15 p.m.

We are underway in Game 5! The Braves are nine innings away from a potential World Series title!

7:26 p.m.

Our Ashley Thompson is out at Truist Park as fans make their way into the stadium for Game 5!

7:23 p.m.

Believe it or not, these ticket prices are actually pretty cheap than where we started the day. Here is the 7:24 p.m. look from VividSeats.

Ticket Prices

7:18 p.m.

Before each game, if there are any unused tickets, the Braves will release them to the general public. There is a huge group of people in line right now hoping to get lucky.

6:55 p.m.

Braves third base coach Ron Washington and Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies do a little work before Game 5.

6:53 p.m.

Make sure you vote in our poll before Game 5 starts!

6:48 p.m.

If you've attended a game at Truist Park this season, you've likely been served by one of these people in the picture below. Let's take a second to thank them for all they've done this year!

6:11 p.m.

Do you think people are excited for Game 5 of the World Series? We think people are excited for Game 5 of the World Series.

5:59 p.m.

After to rainy, gloomy nights at Truist Park, it will be a perfect night for baseball!

World Series Baseball

Fans arrive for Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

5:52 p.m.

Getting ready for Game 5.

5:44 p.m.

Here comes the cavalcade! 

5:09 p.m.

Finally! Some nice weather!

5:08 p.m.

Gates are officially open for Game 5!

5:05 p.m.

It's still three hours until game time, but Braves fans can't wait to get inside Truist Park!

3:53 p.m.

Take note, Braves fans!

2:58 p.m.

They have arrived!

