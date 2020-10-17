ARLINGTON, TX (CBS46) The Atlanta Braves are looking to advance to the World Series with a win over the Dodgers.
END OF 2: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B2: Max Fried settles down and gets an easy 1-2-3 inning and gets his pitch count back on track.
T2: Braves load the bases with no outs but Walker Buehler buckles down and strikes out two in a row before inducing an inning ending ground out. Atlanta leaves the bases loaded without scoring a run.
END OF 1: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B1: Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back home runs and Cody Bellinger added an RBI base-hit as the Dodgers opened up an early 3-0 lead over the Braves. Max Fried threw 24 pitches but he was able to wiggle out of a jam that saw the Dodgers leave two men on base.
T1: Braves go down easily as Walker Buehler establishes himself early.
4:38 p.m. First pitch
