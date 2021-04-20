In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS46) -- A Minneapolis jury found ex-police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd. Follow this live blog for developments in the case and local reactions around metro Atlanta.
Atlantans gather near George Floyd mural on Edgewood Avenue
“Rest in peace and power, George Floyd.” Group gathering in front of the George Floyd mural off Edgewood in Atlanta. The group plans to start marching toward Centennial Olympic Park at 7pm.
1 of 3
The Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statement:
“While I am grateful that the verdict is guilty on all three counts, there is no verdict or punishment that will bring George Floyd back to his family. As tragedies have propelled our nation into a level of needed consciousness and action in the past, it is my sincere hope that the tragic death of George Floyd will forever be our reminder that the work towards reform, healing and reconciliation is not a one time event. We must continue this work if we ever hope to truly be one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman released the following statement:
“Today, America is on the right side of history with the jury in Minneapolis finding Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts: two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. This decision of the jury shows that in America when we hear all the evidence, see all the evidence and examine it with an open and fair mind, justice can be found in America.While today’s verdict is a reason to have some joy, we must be vigilant in understanding that today is just the start of America beginning to regain its soul. How future cases pan out will determine whether redemption is fully realized.There must be no more George Floyd cases; no more Daunte Wrights, who was the 20-year-old Black man (who possessed no weapon) fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop just 10 minutes from the courthouse of the Chauvin trial as it was underway.All of us must do all we can to end this trend of senseless murder and death, which will lead our country on a path to internal destruction if it does not stop.I stand with all those who demand justice, peace and freedom. But we must understand that you cannot have one without the other two components. There will be no peace, without freedom, and there is no freedom without justice.”
Congressman Hank Johnson released the following statement:
“Today, justice has been served. The prosecution scored a slam dunk and the jury agreed. As prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said during closing arguments: ‘while some believe George Floyd died from an enlarged heart, he actually died because ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s heart was too small.’ While today we recognize that justice was served, one case will not change broken-taillight policing in Black and brown communities. We must continue our work to reform the police and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. As members of Congress, we must continue to advance reform of our criminal justice system and pass police accountability legislation. We must act now to halt the brutal injustice of police misconduct, the taking of lives, or George Floyd will have died in vain.”
District 3 Council member Antonio Brown released the following statement:
“Today begins the required change of a criminal justice system that has failed Black people for far too long. Thank you to the jury who stood on the right side of justice – making history! I am hopeful this is a turning point in accountability for police officers."
5:08 p.m. Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd.
3:29 p.m. A Minneapolis jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin after 10 hours of deliberation. Will be read between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
WATCH LIVE:
LIVE CBSN COVERAGE
1 of 27
National Guard members are seen through fencing and wire near the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis on Monday, April 19, 2021, after the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin advanced to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Workers fortify government buildings downtown as the city prepares for possible unrest following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. The case is expected to go to the jury today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Workers fortify government buildings downtown as the city prepares for possible unrest following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. The case is expected to go to the jury today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Demonstrators rally outside the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Authorities guard the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct as demonstrators rally outside after the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: Protesters, demanding justice for George Floyd, gather in front of the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been ongoing, to stage a protest and march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota United States on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 08: Images of George Floyd are place all around the area surrounding Cup Foods where Floyd died on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Rev. Al Sharpton(L), the founder and President of National Action Network and George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd(C) arrive with family members at the Courthouse In Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 19, 2021. - A jury is to hear closing arguments on April 19, 2021 in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge -- second-degree murder. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- SEPT. 11: A law enforcement officer goes down while opening a gate for fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as fellow officers escorted Chaurin from the rear of the Family Justice Center after a motion hearing Friday in Minneapolis. A judge heard oral arguments Friday morning on several pending motions in the cases against four former officers in the killing of George Floyd, including motions to dismiss the cases. (Photo by David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 15: National guard soldier are posted on a street corner near downtown as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 15, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is standing trial for murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 16: Minnesota National Guard members patrol outside the Minneapolis Police Fifth Precinct in the wake of the police killing of Daunte Wright last week in Brooklyn Center and ahead of the George Floyd verdict and seen Friday in Minneapolis. Twin Cities residents are holding their breaths as they await a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, and signs of militarization throughout the city - barricades, barbed wire, military patrols - show how the anticipation is seeping into locals' daily lives. (Photo by David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Students from DeLaSalle High School participate in a statewide school walkout to draw attention to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo at the hands of police on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The walkout is on the day that closing arguments begin in the Derek Chauvin case. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Students from DeLaSalle High School pray while participating in a statewide school walkout to draw attention to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo at the hands of police on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The walkout is on the day that closing arguments begin in the Derek Chauvin case. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16: A member of the National Guard patrols along Hennepin Avenue on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16:A pedestrian walks past members of the National Guard patrolling along Lake Street on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16: Members of the National Guard patrol along Lake Street on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16: Members of the National Guard patrol along Hennepin Avenue on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Students from Roosevelt high school participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Students from Roosevelt high school participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Students from Roosevelt high school participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis sit in silence during a statewide walkout demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis sit in silence during a statewide walkout demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students cry out during a statewide walkout demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Local organizer Brandyn Tulloch speaks to the crowd during a demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The jury began deliberating today in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd while detaining him last May. Floyd's death sparked protests around the globe. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Authorities guard the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct as demonstrators rally outside after the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
PHOTOS: America braces for verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
1 of 27
National Guard members are seen through fencing and wire near the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis on Monday, April 19, 2021, after the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin advanced to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Workers fortify government buildings downtown as the city prepares for possible unrest following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. The case is expected to go to the jury today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Workers fortify government buildings downtown as the city prepares for possible unrest following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. The case is expected to go to the jury today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson
Demonstrators rally outside the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Authorities guard the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct as demonstrators rally outside after the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: Protesters, demanding justice for George Floyd, gather in front of the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been ongoing, to stage a protest and march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota United States on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 08: Images of George Floyd are place all around the area surrounding Cup Foods where Floyd died on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Jason Armond
Rev. Al Sharpton(L), the founder and President of National Action Network and George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd(C) arrive with family members at the Courthouse In Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 19, 2021. - A jury is to hear closing arguments on April 19, 2021 in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge -- second-degree murder. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
KEREM YUCEL
MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- SEPT. 11: A law enforcement officer goes down while opening a gate for fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as fellow officers escorted Chaurin from the rear of the Family Justice Center after a motion hearing Friday in Minneapolis. A judge heard oral arguments Friday morning on several pending motions in the cases against four former officers in the killing of George Floyd, including motions to dismiss the cases. (Photo by David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Star Tribune via Getty Images
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 15: National guard soldier are posted on a street corner near downtown as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 15, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is standing trial for murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 16: Minnesota National Guard members patrol outside the Minneapolis Police Fifth Precinct in the wake of the police killing of Daunte Wright last week in Brooklyn Center and ahead of the George Floyd verdict and seen Friday in Minneapolis. Twin Cities residents are holding their breaths as they await a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, and signs of militarization throughout the city - barricades, barbed wire, military patrols - show how the anticipation is seeping into locals' daily lives. (Photo by David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Star Tribune via Getty Images
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Students from DeLaSalle High School participate in a statewide school walkout to draw attention to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo at the hands of police on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The walkout is on the day that closing arguments begin in the Derek Chauvin case. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 19: Students from DeLaSalle High School pray while participating in a statewide school walkout to draw attention to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo at the hands of police on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The walkout is on the day that closing arguments begin in the Derek Chauvin case. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16: A member of the National Guard patrols along Hennepin Avenue on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16:A pedestrian walks past members of the National Guard patrolling along Lake Street on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16: Members of the National Guard patrol along Lake Street on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL16: Members of the National Guard patrol along Hennepin Avenue on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. National Guard soldiers are seen across Minneapolis as the city prepares for reaction to the verdict on the Derek Chain trial. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest last May. Closing arguments begin Monday (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Students from Roosevelt high school participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Students from Roosevelt high school participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Students from Roosevelt high school participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis sit in silence during a statewide walkout demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students from across Minneapolis sit in silence during a statewide walkout demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: High school students cry out during a statewide walkout demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements are scheduled for today in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 19: Local organizer Brandyn Tulloch speaks to the crowd during a demonstration on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The jury began deliberating today in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd while detaining him last May. Floyd's death sparked protests around the globe. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
Authorities guard the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct as demonstrators rally outside after the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.