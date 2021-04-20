George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS46) -- A Minneapolis jury found ex-police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd. Follow this live blog for developments in the case and local reactions around metro Atlanta. 

Atlantans gather near George Floyd mural on Edgewood Avenue

“Rest in peace and power, George Floyd.” Group gathering in front of the George Floyd mural off Edgewood in Atlanta. The group plans to start marching toward Centennial Olympic Park at 7pm.

The Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statement: 

“While I am grateful that the verdict is guilty on all three counts, there is no verdict or punishment that will bring George Floyd back to his family. As tragedies have propelled our nation into a level of needed consciousness and action in the past, it is my sincere hope that the tragic death of George Floyd will forever be our reminder that the work towards reform, healing and reconciliation is not a one time event. We must continue this work if we ever hope to truly be one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman released the following statement: 

“Today, America is on the right side of history with the jury in Minneapolis finding Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts: two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. This decision of the jury shows that in America when we hear all the evidence, see all the evidence and examine it with an open and fair mind, justice can be found in America.While today’s verdict is a reason to have some joy, we must be vigilant in understanding that today is just the start of America beginning to regain its soul. How future cases pan out will determine whether redemption is fully realized.There must be no more George Floyd cases; no more Daunte Wrights, who was the 20-year-old Black man (who possessed no weapon) fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop just 10 minutes from the courthouse of the Chauvin trial as it was underway.All of us must do all we can to end this trend of senseless murder and death, which will lead our country on a path to internal destruction if it does not stop.I stand with all those who demand justice, peace and freedom. But we must understand that you cannot have one without the other two components. There will be no peace, without freedom, and there is no freedom without justice.”

Congressman Hank Johnson released the following statement: 

“Today, justice has been served. The prosecution scored a slam dunk and the jury agreed. As prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said during closing arguments: ‘while some believe George Floyd died from an enlarged heart, he actually died because ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s heart was too small.’ While today we recognize that justice was served, one case will not change broken-taillight policing in Black and brown communities. We must continue our work to reform the police and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. As members of Congress, we must continue to advance reform of our criminal justice system and pass police accountability legislation. We must act now to halt the brutal injustice of police misconduct, the taking of lives, or George Floyd will have died in vain.”

District 3 Council member Antonio Brown released the following statement:

“Today begins the required change of a criminal justice system that has failed Black people for far too long. Thank you to the jury who stood on the right side of justice – making history! I am hopeful this is a turning point in accountability for police officers."

5:08 p.m. Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd. 

3:29 p.m. A Minneapolis jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin after 10 hours of deliberation. Will be read between 3:30 and 4 p.m. 

