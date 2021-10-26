ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tonight is Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves, who haven't been to a World Series since 1999, will play the Houston Astros. The first game is happening at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

CBS46 has crews in Houston and at The Battery in Cobb County. Keep your eye on our live blog throughout the night for updates.

10:59 P.M.

Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson, who struggled in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitched a scoreless sixth inning, preserving the Braves 5-1 lead heading into the seventh.

10:35 P.M.

Here is the latest on the injury to Braves pitcher Charlie Morton.

10:34 P.M.

We are through five innings in Houston and the Braves lead the Astros 5-1. A.J. Minter putting in big time work for the Braves in relief of an injured Charlie Morton.

10:12 P.M.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has a fractured fibula and will miss the remainder of the World Series according to the Atlanta Braves. A huge loss for the Braves moving forward in this series.

RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

10:10 P.M.

After a couple of quiet half innings, the Astros are on the board after Dansby Swanson booted a hard hit ball by Yuli Gurriel, allowing Kyle Tucker to score. Braves lead cut to 5-1.

Dansby with a huge error, no double play and @astros score 5-1 @Braves still 1 out bottom 5 still open — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 27, 2021

9:33 P.M.

Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton has left Game 1 with an apparent lower leg injury. A.J. Minter will replace Morton on the mound with one out in the bottom of the third inning.

9:17 P.M.

Adam Duvall with a blast to left field and the Braves jump out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third! Houston starter Framber Valdez is pulled from the game and the Braves are doing major damage to the Houston pitching game plan.

The Braves are RAKING. Adam Duvall with a two-run laser to left field. Two words: exit velocity. 👀👀 #ForTheA #BattleATL #Worlds2021 — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 27, 2021

8:58 P.M.

The Braves load the bases in the top of the second, but Austin Riley struck out swinging to end the inning. Braves lead 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second.

8:51 P.M.

Jorge Soler comes through again in the top of the second, this time with an RBI fielder's choice to short, scoring Travis d'Arnaud. Braves now lead 3-0.

8:43 P.M.

After a laborious first inning for Charlie Morton, Ozzie Albies makes a sparkling defensive play in shallow right center to keep the Astros off the board. 2-0 Braves after 1 in Houston.

8:26 P.M.

That home run by @solerpower12 was the first leadoff homer by a #Braves batter in the #WorldSeries since Bill Bruton did so in Game 2 of the 1958 series versus the Yankees.#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/sOyhXu1R3a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

FYI - Per baseball reference Soler is the 1st player EVER to hit a lead off homer to start game 1 of the World Series.There have been lead off HRs in the bottom of the first, but never the very first batter of the game @cbs46 @CBS46Sports — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 27, 2021

8:18 P.M.

Austin Riley smokes a double into the gap and the Braves are off and running in Houston. 2-0 Braves!

Braves are ROLLING - Austin Riley with a one-run double. Bravos up 2-0. Astros fans not sure what to do with their hands. #ForTheA #BattleATL #WorldSeries — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 27, 2021

8:12 P.M.

The Braves wasted no time making their presence felt in Houston, as Jorge Soler hit a massive home run to left center to put the Braves up 1-0.

7:55 P.M.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton receives ovation in Houston.

Charlie Morton gets a big ovation here in Houston. He should! Did a lot of good things for the @astros . Almost time for game 1 of the World Series! @Braves start Morton v @astros @CBS46Sports @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/G2DGBVi0Ic — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 26, 2021

6:51 P.M.

Second baseman Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro "Ozzie" Albies smiles about an hour before the game.

Ozzie is all smiles about an hour until first pitch! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/aR5alAhKOx — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) October 26, 2021

6:42 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves say they are "Game 1 ready."

6 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves are getting warmed up. The game will start at 8:08 p.m.

Eddie Rosario in the cage as Riley and Swanson look on. Game 1 of the World Series tonight in Houston. ⁦@Braves⁩ vs @astros we’re live in 6 minutes @cbs46 ⁦@CBS46Sports⁩ pic.twitter.com/13ZpunUd4o — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 26, 2021

5:55 p.m.

The Houston Astros are getting warmed up.

⁦@astros⁩ in the cage. ⁦@Braves⁩ up next! So are we tune to ⁦@CBS46Sports⁩ @cbs46 for a live preview in a media crowd! pic.twitter.com/QUkknSLuac — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 26, 2021

5:45 P.M.

Outfielder Joc Pederson, who has inspired both male and female fans to wear pearls, warms up for game 1 of the World Series.