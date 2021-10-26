ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tonight is Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves, who haven't been to a World Series since 1999, will play the Houston Astros. The first game is happening at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

CBS46 has crews in Houston and at The Battery in Cobb County. Keep your eye on our live blog throughout the night for updates.

10:59 P.M.

Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson, who struggled in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitched a scoreless sixth inning, preserving the Braves 5-1 lead heading into the seventh.

10:35 P.M.

Here is the latest on the injury to Braves pitcher Charlie Morton.

10:34 P.M.

We are through five innings in Houston and the Braves lead the Astros 5-1. A.J. Minter putting in big time work for the Braves in relief of an injured Charlie Morton.

10:12 P.M.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has a fractured fibula and will miss the remainder of the World Series according to the Atlanta Braves. A huge loss for the Braves moving forward in this series.

World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton is helped off the field during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

10:10 P.M.

After a couple of quiet half innings, the Astros are on the board after Dansby Swanson booted a hard hit ball by Yuli Gurriel, allowing Kyle Tucker to score. Braves lead cut to 5-1.

9:33 P.M.

Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton has left Game 1 with an apparent lower leg injury. A.J. Minter will replace Morton on the mound with one out in the bottom of the third inning.

World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

9:17 P.M.

Adam Duvall with a blast to left field and the Braves jump out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third! Houston starter Framber Valdez is pulled from the game and the Braves are doing major damage to the Houston pitching game plan.

8:58 P.M.

The Braves load the bases in the top of the second, but Austin Riley struck out swinging to end the inning. Braves lead 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second.

8:51 P.M.

Jorge Soler comes through again in the top of the second, this time with an RBI fielder's choice to short, scoring Travis d'Arnaud. Braves now lead 3-0.

8:43 P.M.

After a laborious first inning for Charlie Morton, Ozzie Albies makes a sparkling defensive play in shallow right center to keep the Astros off the board. 2-0 Braves after 1 in Houston.

8:26 P.M.

8:18 P.M.

Austin Riley smokes a double into the gap and the Braves are off and running in Houston. 2-0 Braves!

8:12 P.M.

The Braves wasted no time making their presence felt in Houston, as Jorge Soler hit a massive home run to left center to put the Braves up 1-0.

7:55 P.M.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton receives ovation in Houston.

6:51 P.M.

Second baseman Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro "Ozzie" Albies smiles about an hour before the game. 

6:42 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves say they are "Game 1 ready."

6 P.M.

The Atlanta Braves are getting warmed up. The game will start at 8:08 p.m. 

5:55 p.m.

The Houston Astros are getting warmed up. 

5:45 P.M. 

Outfielder Joc Pederson, who has inspired both male and female fans to wear pearls, warms up for game 1 of the World Series. 

