DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several agencies are responding to an explosion at the Arrive Apartments off Asbury Square in the Dunwoody area Sunday afternoon.
Below is a live blog of updates as they come in so you can stay up to date on the newest information coming from the scene, including CBS46 journalists as well as eyewitnesses and first responders.
In December 2020, a different apartment complex in Dunwoody had an explosive fire, just four miles from Sunday's explosion. https://t.co/WJQuSbKFUw— CBS46 (@cbs46) September 12, 2021
DUNWOODY EXPLOSION LATEST:— Iyani Lenice (@iyanilenicetv) September 12, 2021
- 3 apartment units were directly affected by explosion
- 2 people are unaccounted for (it is unclear if they were in building at time of explosion)
- 4 non-life threatening injuries, including burns
MORE: https://t.co/aGaBD7OYGg | @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ccRmYzKOQH
UPDATE : 3 units directly affected by explosion; 2 people unaccounted for (firefighters not sure if they were in building or not); 4 injuries reported so far @cbs46 https://t.co/14Ntyrl5jx— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
UPDATE : 3 units directly affected by explosion; 2 people unaccounted for (firefighters not sure if they were in building or not); 4 injuries reported so far @cbs46 https://t.co/14Ntyrl5jx— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
UPDATE : 3 units directly affected by explosion; 2 people unaccounted for (firefighters not sure if they were in building or not); 4 injuries reported so far @cbs46 https://t.co/14Ntyrl5jx— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
PHOTO GALLERY: WE are getting more dramatic images in from the scene of the apartment explosion in Dunwoody. Click to see the photos. https://t.co/G2tkzad3eg— CBS46 (@cbs46) September 12, 2021
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Explosion reported at apartment complex in Atlanta’s northern suburb#Dunwoody l #GA— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 12, 2021
Emergency crews are now on scene of a large explosion at the Arrive Apartments. Footage shows extensive damage and people running from the building.
Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/XeKI7aungG
“I’m just happy to be alive” Amazon driver was just about to walk inside the Arrive Apartments before it exploded. She captured the chaos. More on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/11VS5881HA— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 12, 2021
WATCH: other residents say they came outside and saw people running and screaming after the explosion @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6mSluKs33w— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
DeKalb County Emergency Management truck just pulled up to scene. As you can imagine, there are a ton of first responders here working @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/r4jIbOmALx— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
Watch: someone gave us this video of the damage after an explosion at the Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody. Multiple injuries reported @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/D4aU6rKpRW— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Perimeter center north is shut down @cbs46 https://t.co/14Ntyrl5jx— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
Very active scene after an explosion at the Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody , officials say there are multiple injuries, including burns. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Tzew3d5m6e— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Explosion reported at apartment complex in Atlanta’s northern suburb#Dunwoody l #GA— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 12, 2021
Emergency crews are now on scene of a large explosion at the Arrive Apartments. Footage shows extensive damage and people running from the building.
Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/XeKI7aungG
If y’all know Anyone who lives at Arrive Perimeter apartments check on them— 🍫 D A D D Y (@shoutout2dekaye) September 12, 2021
A gas line blew up at the entrance and several people are trapped inside of the building pic.twitter.com/UFja2G2Hiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.