LIVE BLOG: No evidence of voting irregularities, election official says

The eyes of the nation were on Georgia Tuesday as a pair of runoff elections decided the balance of power in Congress.
The election featured Democrat Raphael Warnock facing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The other race pitted incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist.
In addition, the race for Georgia Public Service Commission squared Incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
SENATE RUNOFF ELECTION RESULTS
UPDATE - Cobb has 668 provisional ballots under investigation. Those deemed valid will be uploaded by Sat. Also overseas ballots can come in by Friday. https://t.co/wiefAnwnDR— Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) January 6, 2021
12:08 p.m. Cobb County Elections workers are still checking in and conducting signature verification on absentee ballots that came in by the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline. According to the Secretary of State’s office, the county has 5,896 absentee ballots left to process. Election officials expect to upload results from those by late afternoon or early evening today. Cobb County reported that 668 election day provisional ballots and advance voting ballots are still under investigation. This process could take up to a few days, with those deemed valid set to be processed and uploaded Saturday. UOCAVA ballots and signature cures will be received through Friday.
11:50 a.m. - Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, delivered an elections update during a press conference Wednesday.
Sterling said there was no evidence of voting irregularities in Tuesday’s Senate races. There were a few tips that came through on a hotline that the office will investigate, Sterling said, but nothing that ‘seems widespread or real.’
Sterling also provided an update of absentee ballots outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. 1.3 million voters went to precincts to vote in person on Tuesday. There are roughly 10,000 provisional ballots outstanding. The majority of absentee ballots outstanding are in DeKalb, Henry, Fulton and other metro areas. There are roughly 17,000 ballots outstanding in DeKalb, 500 in Clayton, 9,000 in Henry and 5,000 in Gwinnett.
Sterling noted that 100,000 people who did not vote in the November election turned out yesterday, crediting Democrats for getting those people out to vote.
There are still roughly 14,000 military ballots outstanding – which had to be postmarked by Tuesday and must be received and accepted by Friday.
Sterling also had some harsh words for President Trump. “When you tell people not to go out and vote, they don’t trust the process …” Sterling said, explaining why Republicans were not able to hold on to seats in the Senate.
11:35 a.m. Fulton County resumed processing ballots around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia World Congress Center. The county reported about 2,700 ballots required processing, and that the adjudication panel would meet at 3 p.m. at English Street. Totals will be uploaded following the adjudication meeting. UOCAVA and military overseas ballots, along with curing provisional ballots, have until 5:00 p.m.
11:10 a.m. During a press conference, the Secretary of State's office announced a number of deadlines regarding ballot counts. Provisional ballots and rejected absentee ballots are to be cured by January 8, which is also the deadline for military and overseas ballots to arrive and be counted. Counties must certify their counts by January 15, with the Secretary of State required to certify by January 22. Certification may be completed sooner if everything is ready. Losing candidates have until two business days after state certification to request a recount, only if there is a difference of less than 0.5%. Once the process is complete, the Secretary of State will deliver vote totals to the Governor who will then issues an official certificate of election to the winners.
7:30 a.m. As Jon Ossoff's lead over David Perdue widens, his campaign has announced that he'll hold a virtual event Wednesday morning to talk about the results. The event will be livestreamed, beginning at 8 a.m. You can watch by clicking here.
6:15 a.m. The Associated Press says Raphael Warnock defeated Kelly Loeffler after an analysis of outstanding votes showed there was no way for Loeffler to catch up to him with the remaining ballots left to be counted. Warnock held a lead over Loeffler of about 53,500 votes as of 6:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, an edge that is likely to grow as more votes are tabulated. Almost all the votes left to be counted statewide are mail ballots and early in-person votes. Of those, most are in Democratic-leaning counties.
4:30 a.m. Jon Ossoff has extended his lead over David Perdue after overtaking him overnight. The vote count with 99 percent of precincts reporting is Ossoff with 2,208,717 votes and Perdue with 2,192,347.
4 a.m. A technical issue in DeKalb County will cause a delay in the ballot count as Georgia awaits a winner in two hotly contested runoff races in the state. The county released this statement early Wednesday morning, detailing the issue:
“Due to technical issues, the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count. Georgia's voting system provides built-in safeguards, in the form of paper ballots, that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast. These outstanding paper ballots are currently being scanned and the tabulation will be completed as quickly as possible and in compliance with state guidelines.”
2:35 a.m. The David Perdue released this statement early Wednesday morning as Jon Ossoff pulled ahead in the Senate runoff election:
"As we've said repeatedly over the last several weeks and as recently as this evening, this is an exceptionally close election that will require time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard. We will mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted. We believe in the end, Senator Perdue will be victorious."
2:20 a.m. The Associated Press says Raphael Warnock has won his Senate runoff election, although it has yet to be confirmed on the Georgia Secretary of State's website. The Tuesday victory would give Democrats a chance to seize control of the Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency. The contest between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue remains too early to call.
2:15 a.m. Jon Ossoff has overtaken David Perdue on the other Senate runoff race. Ossoff has 2,201,741 votes to Perdue's 2,192,214.
2 a.m. CBS News projects Raphael Warnock defeats Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia Senate runoff.
1:45 a.m. The Jon Ossoff campaign has released this election night statement:
"When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”
12:44 a.m.- Reverend Raphael Warnock declared victory over Senator Loeffler early Wednesday morning. The quote that grabbed the most attention referenced his mother:
"My mother, who as a teenager growing up in Georgia used to pick somebody's else's cotton. The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator," Warnock said. "The improbably journey that led me to this historic moment in America could only happen here. we were told we couldn't win this election but tonight we proved with hope hard work and the people by our side anything possible."
12:24 a.m. - Senator Kelly Loeffler didn't concede her election during an early Wednesday morning speech.
"It's going to be another late night there are a lot of votes out there, we have a path to victory and we're staying on it," Loeffler said. "We're going to win this election we're going to save this country. That's right!"
She said she was heading back to Washington, DC to object to the Electoral College certification Wednesday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Reverend Raphael Warnock hasn't spoken yet, but is expected to appear before in front of the cameras shortly.
12:05 a.m. - As Tuesday turned to Wednesday, the races shaped up like this with 99 percent of precincts reporting with David Perdue leading Democrat Jon Ossoff by 1,869 votes. Reverend Raphael Warnock leads Senator Kelly Loeffler by 35,031 votes. Reverend Warnock's lead was 0.8 points, which is outside the margin for his opponent to ask for a recount.
11:50 p.m. - After DeKalb County's votes were uploaded, Reverend Raphael Warnock has pulled ahead of Senator Kelly Loeffler by approximately 30,000 votes. Democrat Jon Ossoff trails Republican David Perdue by 456 votes as of 11:45 p.m.
CBS News has moved the Warnock race to Leans Democratic as of 11:48 p.m.
10:31 p.m. - The Georgia Secretary of State's office said there will be a large upload of votes soon from DeKalb County votes. SOS said the total could be as many as 171,000 votes.
10:27 p.m. - If Democrat Raphael Warnock wins the Senate seat....he will be the first Black Senator from Georgia and only the second popularly elected Black Senator from the states that made up the Confederacy. (Senator Tim Scott was originally nominated, but won a full term in 2016)
If Democrats take the U.S. Senate, it would mark the end of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's time leading the Senate. His impact on the Senate and the nation will be felt for decades though. He's reshaped the judiciary, Supreme Court, and many of the norms in the Senate during his time as Majority Leader.
10:00 p.m. - Results continue to pour in from across the state of Georgia. GOP candidates Senator Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are leading. However, betting markets continue to lean towards Democrats taking both seats.
Part of the reason behind this is many heavily Democratic areas have yet to fully report numbers from the election. As full vote counts come in from DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Chatham, and Muscogee counties, the picture will start to clear up as to who will represent Georgia.
8:15 p.m. - With 38 percent of estimated votes in, Democrat Jon Ossoff is leading Senator David Perdue 56.77% to 43.69%. In the other race, Reverend Raphael Warnock leads Senator Kelly Loeffler by a 56.70% to 43.30% margin. Both Democrats are approaching one million votes in the races.
But it's still too early for either side to celebrate or hang their head. The key to the election will be the turnout among voters on Tuesday. Those voters are expected to tilt heavily to Republicans and could be the difference between a Loeffler/Perdue victory or a Ossoff/Warnock win.
7:48 p.m. - All precincts have now closed in Georgia.
7:00 p.m. - Polls are closing across Georgia. Click here to track election results in real time.
6:35 p.m. - A Superior Court judge signed an order Tuesday evening allowing two Cherokee County voting precincts to stay open late. Woodstock City Church precinct and Allen Temple AME Church precinct have extended voting hours by 20 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively.
During regular voting hours, each precinct reported a suspicious package and voters were not allowed in the parking lot. Authorities cleared the area and determined that the packages did not pose any danger.
The Woodstock City Church precinct will close at 7:20 p.m., and the Allen Temple AME Church precinct will close at 7:15 p.m.
5:45 p.m. - The Secretary of State's office said in a press conference that results for tonight's senate runoff election may not come tonight -- and that results may be available in a couple of days. CBS46 political analysts Dr. Rashad Richey and Jake Evans weighed in on this matter and on the president's attempts to overturn election results in Georgia.
3:50 p.m. - A judge ordered a Powder Springs precinct to remain open until 7:10 p.m. after an issue getting the machines up and running caused delays. The precinct at the George E. Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta Street, did not start voting until 7:10 a.m.
Elections workers will upload ballot results tonight at the Elections Headquarters on Whitlock Avenue. It is not clear exactly when that will happen.
3:00 p.m. - As the Georgia Senate runoff election enters its final hours, the amount of money that has poured into the state for just the runoff elections is staggering. According to AdImpact, which tracks analytics for advertisement buying, the total money spent on the runoff election stands at $496 million.
Breaking down the data, the Ossoff vs. Perdue race has seen $255 million spent on it while the Warnock vs. Loeffler has seen $241 million spent on the race. Those numbers put the two runoffs as the second and third most expensive senate races of all time behind the 2020 North Carolina Senate race which saw $266 million spent.
However, when you include the primary, general, and runoff elections, the Ossoff vs. Perdue race has seen $404 million spent, while $298 million has been spent on the Warnock vs. Loeffler race.
In total, more than three-quarters of a billion dollars has been spent on the senate races.
2:04 p.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the Senate runoff election in Georgia is "running smoothly throughout the state with no reports of long lines" and average wait times of "just 1 minute at polling locations throughout the Peach State."
“After wait times averaging just 2 minutes on November 3rd, Georgia’s election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “I have always said that after every election, half the people will be happy and half will be disappointed, but everyone should be confident in the reliability of the results.”
Overall, the Secretary of State's office said no polling locations reported wait times longer than 30 minutes and only one location reported a wait time longer than 20 minutes.
1:45 p.m. - President Trump waded into the Georgia Senate runoff election Tuesday afternoon only to have his claims dismissed by Georgia officials.
Trump tweeted about "reports coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican strongholds for over an hour..." About 20 minutes later, Georgia Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling responded saying the issue had been resolved "hours ago" and "our office informed the public about it in real time." Sterling told the president, "Sorry you received old intel Mr. President."
And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President. https://t.co/qqGmnIqwsM— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021
The full story can be found here.
12:54 p.m. - Political heavyweights from both parties made their way to Georgia over the last two months hoping to sway voters to their chosen candidates. Senators Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, President Donald Trump, and others took to the stump for Republicans while President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other Democrats campaigned for Ossoff and Warnock.
CBS46's Rebekka Schramm asked a simple question of voters in Cobb County Tuesday, did it work?
12:30 p.m. - In an Election Day interview with CBS46's Karyn Greer, Democrat Jon Ossoff promised immediate passage of larger $2,000 stimulus checks for coronavirus relief if Georgia voters flip control of the Senate to Democrats. Ossoff told Greer his data team believes the race may come down to just a few thousand votes when all is said and done.
Asked by Greer if the results end up as close as his team thinks, will he challenge the results, Ossoff said he would, "respect the will of the people, and that's what democracy is all about."
11:40 a.m. - Senator Kelly Loeffler stopped in Sandy Springs for an Election Day push for votes. Senator Loeffler was at Sandy Springs City Hall encouraging voters to turn out. Republicans are counting on a large Election Day turnout to swing the election behind their candidates.
10:50 a.m. - Election officials are asking any voters who have not mailed their absentee ballots to drop off their ballots at a county voter drop box location by 7 p.m. today.
10:00 a.m. - A spokesperson with the Ga. Sec of State’s office tweeted about voting issues in Columbia County: There was a programming error on security keys for some location scanners & poll worker cards. Voting continues backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys & cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement.
9:50 a.m. - CBS46’s Sabrina Silva reported on a voting machine that broke down in Gwinnett County. The machine, located at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, has since been fixed. Voters affected were asked to turn in paper ballots and county officials say their votes will be counted. They say there were no major disruptions.
9:30 a.m. - Two Senate candidates announced locations their candidates will be at this morning. Both campaigns noted the times/locations are subject to change.
Jon Ossoff’s campaign says at 10:30 a.m. he will be near a polling site encouraging voters to head to the polls: Dunbar Neighborhood Center, 477 Windsor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30312.
Reverend Raphael Warnock’s campaign said there are two public events on his schedule today: a voter canvass kickoff at 11:00 a.m. 370 Montgomery St. NE, Marietta GA 30060 and another canvass at 12:00 p.m.: 501 Pulliam St. SW #250, Atlanta, GA 30312
We are waiting to hear from the Republican candidates Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
7:15 a.m. - Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff's campaign has announced that he'll visit the polling location at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center (477 Windsor St) at 10:30 a.m. to thank and encourage voters on Election Day. Please note that all members of the media and the public will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times. Any members of the media or the public who develop symptoms or have been possibly exposed to the virus are not permitted.
7 a.m. - The polls are now open and they'll remain so until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be counted. No ballots, including absentee ballots received in advance of Election Day, can be counted until the polls close.
6 a.m. - The Georgia GOP says it will host an Election Night party in Atlanta for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to rally with supporters and watch election returns. The event is expected to begin at 7 p.m. and both are expected to attend. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have both declined in-person events on Election Day. Their schedules will be released at a later time.
Meanwhile, the candidates finished up strong in Georgia as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was joined by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Savannah on Sunday. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence both stumped in the state on Monday, with Trump campaigning in Dalton and Pence in Milner, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden also joined Ossoff and Warnock on Monday for an event in Atlanta.
