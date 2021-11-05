BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — With a final jury selected in the trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, opening statements begin Friday, marking the start of a murder trial that will decide the fate of Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
It sounds like there is light sobbing from someone in the courtroom.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
Prosecutor: This is the truly tragic thing, Officer Minshew was in Satilla Shores and heard the shots. He was driving around going about 5 miles an hour looking for the suspicious person and he heard the shots. Officer Minshew was in Satilla Shores when this was happening.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
GRAPHIC: This is enhanced video of the chase and shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. The police department sent this video off to be enhanced for a sharper and more clear image. (The videos are freezing a bit in court because of a slow computer) pic.twitter.com/yqleslvtKk— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
Prosecutor plays body cam video from Brunswick Officer Rash the night G. & T. McMichael showed up to construction site to approach Arbery. This was 12 days before shooting. Officer tells McMichael's, "I'm on the phone with homeowner & he says this guy has never taken anything." pic.twitter.com/JFERwjA7VD— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
This is a closer look at the PowerPoint the State is using in its opening to the jury. pic.twitter.com/YATu0TcXw3— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
State Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski begins opening statements to the jury. "We are here because of assumptions and driveway decisions...All three defendants did everything they did based on assumptions and they made decisions in their driveways that took a young man’s life." pic.twitter.com/yiyerjAv0O— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
The jury has officially been sworn in and seated in the murder trial in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/bGsIAHrs55— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
New rulings: Judge will not allow Confederate flag on McMichael's truck to be blurred or blocked and he will not allow Arbery's probation status to be disclosed during trial. pic.twitter.com/mTXApbrmT3— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
Per pool: There are two family members present inside the courtroom for Gregory and Travis McMichael.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
Per the pool: During the trial, four jurors will be seated in the jury box. Nine will be seated in the right side of the gallery for COVID safety precautions.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
Late yesterday evening a woman juror said she can no longer participate due to a medical issue. An alternate is in her place.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
In Brunswick: Today marks day 1 of the official trial in the Ahmaud Arbery shooting case. We are expecting opening statements to begin after a few more motions are finalized this morning. It's cold and rainy, but a group of clergy are outside raising jury concerns and praying. pic.twitter.com/LkXASiUvd6— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 5, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
